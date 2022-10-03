'Higgins Ridge': Daring wildfire rescue documentary screens Thursday

Sixty-one years ago, 20 college-age smokejumpers parachuted into what should have been a relatively routine wildland fire incident: a 2-acre blaze in Idaho's Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness.

The situation on Aug. 4, 1961, rapidly deteriorated.

Gusty outflow winds up to 50 mph from an afternoon thunderstorm fanned the flames on Higgins Ridge, 60 miles southwest of Missoula, as the fire exploded to more than 1,000 acres and rapidly surrounded the firefighters. Disaster menaced the men on the ridge, one day shy of the 12th anniversary of the Mann Gulch fire disaster north of Helena that killed 13 firefighters, 12 of them smokejumpers.

There would be no grim repeat: A daring helicopter rescue saved all of the men, many of whom were University of Montana students on summer break. And now, the story of the 20 smokejumpers and their airborne savior will hit the big screen in a Montana PBS documentary, "Higgins Ridge," set to screen at The Wilma in downtown Missoula on Thursday evening. Rod Snider, the pilot, and several smokejumpers are set to attend the screening, which is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7 p.m.

On Friday, the UM Alumni Association will host a roundtable discussion with the men at 11 a.m. in the Brantly Hall President's Room. The roundtable is also free and open to the public, and attendees will be able to meet panelists between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

The documentary features firsthand accounts from Snider, now 92, and 12 of the 20 smokejumpers, alongside many of Snider's photos. Montana PBS will broadcast the documentary early next year.

"You get those first-person accounts of people who were there, and nothing tells the story like that," Montana PBS Producer Breanna McCabe said in a phone call Monday. "And there are so many in this one. When you get that many guys telling you about a singular event, you really get to see and hear what happened that day."

McCabe, 35, first heard the tale of survival when the National Museum of Forest Service History approached the UM School of Journalism seeking assistance with recording audio interviews of Snider and the surviving smokejumpers. Lisa Tate, the museum's executive director, knew Snider and heard the story from him, McCabe said.

Then a graduate student, McCabe suggested a two-camera video shoot coupled with audio, rather than audio alone. She wasn't working for Montana PBS at that point, but she hoped to someday turn the footage into a documentary. The full-length audio recordings are an important asset to the museum's collection, she said, but "the general public generally doesn't dive into museum archives and listen to 12 hours of interviews."

In the easily distributed form of a documentary, McCabe, whose brother-in-law is a smokejumper in Alaska, hopes the story, once at risk of being lost to history, will reach a broad audience.

"Everyone survived this time, that's why the story didn't get told," she said. "They lived and they were jumping fires 10 days later. This story was pretty much lost to history. When you're in the business of telling stories, you feel so grateful when one like this comes your way."

As with Mann Gulch, had things turned deadly on Higgins Ridge, there still would have been someone to tell the tale: Other firefighters around the blaze helplessly watched as the smokejumpers were burned over.

In 2003, the National Smokejumper Association published an account of the rescue from Gary Shaw, a trail crew worker who hiked in to fight the Higgins Ridge fire and witnessed the rescue. Shaw's account was featured in a March 2020 recap of the incident on Wildfire Today.

The smokejumpers huddled in an already burned patch of land as water canteens exploded and a torrent of embers rained down. Then, through the swirling shower of fire from above: the red landing skids of a puny little helicopter.

It was Snider, of Missoula's Johnson Flying Services, descending through the inferno to ferry the men to safety in his Bell 47 helicopter. But Snider's chopper wasn't nearly the heavy-lift variety commonly seen on modern wildfires. The Bell 47 — the first helicopter certified for commercial use, known for its tiny bubble cockpit and exposed engine and tail frame — could carry two passengers, seated on either side of a center-seated pilot.

Snider began ferrying the men out from the heart of the blaze two at a time. Although it required more power, he had no choice but to ascend vertically, without forward movement, to avoid flying into the raging wildfire. The helicopter's 225-horsepower supercharged engine began to overheat. Snider realized he needed to work faster, so he finished the job shuttling four men at a time: two in the cockpit, two clinging to the landing skids.

"The wind was really cooking in there and you couldn’t see the heliport all the time to get down," Snider said in an interview featured in a 2019 Missoulian story. "I had to come in high and drop down into it when I could see a little break."

"Oh, it had to be done. It had to be done," Snider replied when an interviewer asked why he risked his life for the rescue. "I don’t know. You just can’t leave guys down in the position that they were in."

What do Snider and the men he rescued think of Aug. 4, 1961, after all these years? You can ask them in person Friday.