'High alert': Bears converge on Missoula fruit trees

The group name for bears — which don’t often appear in groups — is a sloth.

And Missoula’s Rattlesnake neighborhood has a serious sloth of black bears rummaging about for any food the human residents have left unsecured this fall.

“I’m estimating 30 to 40 bears in the Rattlesnake,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear manager Jamie Jonkel said on Tuesday. “They’re getting into any available fruit, and sadly, a few of these bears are getting into garbage and bird feeders. We’re putting the whole Missoula area on high alert.”

Similar sloths of bears have been pillaging the Grant Creek, Bonner-Milltown, the University neighborhood, and the lower Bitterroot as they bulk up for hibernation — a process called hyperphagia. As the backcountry supplies of hawthorn and service berries have been consumed, the bears key in on apple and plum trees in the more residential valley bottoms, Jonkel said.

There they also find people’s bird feeders, compost bins, dog food, unsecured garbage and even wasp nests and ant hills hidden behind retaining walls or garage siding. Bears that successfully get human food will quickly make a habit of looking for more, and become public safety problems in the process.