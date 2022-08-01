High court says Missoula judges wrongfully kept man in jail

The Montana Supreme Court ruled last week against the Missoula County District Court, arguing the court was unlawfully keeping a man in jail while his pending cases were incorrectly transferred to the district court from the city’s municipal court.

Helio Leal De La Hoz faces two sets of misdemeanor charges, from July 2021 and May 2022 alleged offenses. The Supreme Court’s ruling sides with Leal De La Hoz, arguing the misdemeanor offenses didn’t belong in the district court’s jurisdiction, which handles felony cases. It also ordered him released from jail.

Leal De La Hoz was charged with two misdemeanor offenses in July of 2021, and four more misdemeanor offenses in a separate incident in May of this year. For the July 2021 charges, he was ordered unfit to proceed. In the May cases, Leal De La Hoz made an initial appearance and was held on a $600 bond.

He was not arraigned for the May charges. Instead, Municipal Court Judge Eli Parker opted to transfer the two cases to Missoula County District Court.

Parker explains in his affidavit that he requested the Missoula County District Court to assume jurisdiction over the case because community-based treatment options didn’t give sufficient support for Leal De La Hoz. Parker contended that this was the only available option to give Leal De La Hoz treatment.

Parker notes a person in jail on misdemeanor offenses who’s deemed unfit to proceed could be incarcerated longer than the maximum sentence for a misdemeanor offense.

“Nevertheless, I remain acutely aware that community-based treatment has limits,” Parker wrote. “I requested Judge Larson assume jurisdiction because, in Helio's case, community-based treatment had failed, resulting in what seemed an unmitigated safety risk to himself and the public.”

Parker also noted the municipal court’s financial constraints, saying in the past, Missoula’s municipal court dismisses criminal proceedings when a defendant is found unfit to proceed because of limited court resources and the money involved with the commitment process for treatment.

The district court assumed jurisdiction, setting a status hearing for June 16. Leal De La Hoz’s attorney needed a continuance for the case, and attempted to seek out the assigned prosecutor to see if there would be an issue with postponing the hearing.

When the defense attorney saw no prosecutor listed on the cases’ dockets, the attorney reached out to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office. Officials there said they weren’t prosecuting the case.

On June 15, the district court vacated the status hearing and ordered the Montana State Hospital do a fitness to proceed evaluation for Leal De La Hoz.

“The evaluation order essentially overruled the Municipal Court’s finding of unfitness, as it requested that Leal De La Hoz be sent to (the state hospital) for a fitness determination, while the practical effect of the Municipal Court’s finding of unfitness would instead have committed Leal De La Hoz to (the state hospital) for rehabilitation,” the order reads.

Leal De La Hoz’s counsel requested a hearing on the matter, which was denied by the district court. The attorney then filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus with the Montana Supreme Court on June 30.

In his petition, Leal De La Hoz alleged he was being held in the Missoula jail unlawfully. He argued the municipal court matters were transferred to the district court without any statutory authority.

Additionally, Leal De La Hoz says the district court doesn’t have any personal jurisdiction over him and no prosecutor was prosecuting either case. He asked the Supreme Court to grant his petition, dismiss the two cases and release him from custody.

The district court withdrew its orders for a fitness evaluation after Leal De La Hoz filed his petition to the high court, instead adopting the municipal court’s finding of unfitness. It suspended proceedings for both cases and ordered commitment to the state hospital, where a treatment plan would be developed for him.

As of July 28, Leal De La Hoz was still in jail.

Missoula County District Judge John Larson opposed Leal De La Hoz’s petition, arguing the district court exercised appropriate discretion to ensure Leal De La Hoz didn’t harm himself or the community. The judge contended jurisdiction can be shared between courts to develop a treatment plan with available resources in cases such as Leal De La Hoz’s.

Larson also notes that historically, the Missoula County District Court has worked with limited-jurisdiction courts (such as Missoula Municipal) where drug use and mental health treatment issues are present.

While they understand the municipal and district court’s actions were aimed at mitigating harm to the community and getting Leal De La Hoz on a treatment plan, the Supreme Court justices wrote that courts have to stay within their jurisdictions.

Looking at the May 2022 incident where Leal De La Hoz was charged with four misdemeanors, the Supreme Court wrote, “The District Court lacks subject matter jurisdiction in that case and it was unnecessary and imprudent to purport to transfer the case out of the Municipal Court.” All the charges were misdemeanors, therefore they only belong in the municipal court’s jurisdiction.

Leal De La Hoz’s district court cases were dismissed without prejudice by the Supreme Court, and transferred back to Missoula’s municipal court for future proceedings. He was released from custody.