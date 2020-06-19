High Plains Book Awards finalists announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The High Plains Book Awards announced its 2020 finalists this week, with authors from Missoula, Helena, East Helena, Bozeman and Red Lodge, among others, up for prizes.

The awards acknowledge and recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine life on the plains. That location encompasses Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The awards were created in 2006.

Shari Nault, chair of the awards, said 2020 yielded an impressive array of candidates from across the world. Authors spanned from Canada to the United Kingdom.

She said these awards are important to recognize the beauty of the plains.

“Everyone thinks you have to have forests and mountains to be beautiful,” Nault said. “But the plains have their own type of charm. They are striking. The grasslands, the rolling skies. They make people tougher. People adapt there.”

Winners for all Book Awards will be announced at an Awards Banquet held in conjunction with the High Plains BookFest, scheduled for Sept. 26 in Billings.

Nominators submitted 223 books this year. The following finalists were announced: