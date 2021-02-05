High School Equivalency Test and prep classes offered in Libby

Flathead Valley Community College’s Adult Education program is offering two opportunities for Libby-area residents to participate in Montana High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) preparatory classes, open to students age 16 and up. The first session of classes begins on Monday, March 8, and runs until Thursday, April 15, and the second session begins on Monday, April 26, and runs until Thursday, June 3. Classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon on the Lincoln County Campus in Libby.

Classes will focus on the five subjects included in the HiSET: reading, writing, math, science and social studies. Additional assistance will be provided to help participants ready themselves for college and/or the workplace. There is no fee to participate in any of the classes offered by FVCC’s Adult Education program.

Pre-registration is required in order to participate in the classes. Students age 18 and under must meet specific requirements to be able to register. All students must have a valid form of identification issued by the state or federal government.