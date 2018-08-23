A high-speed chase that started in downtown Missoula ended with an arrest in Idaho County after the suspect crashed his car.
Michael Murray, 34, was taken into custody by Idaho State Police shortly before 6 p.m., according to Idaho dispatch.
Missoula city and county law enforcement, along with the Montana Highway Patrol, pursued the suspect nearly 70 miles around western Montana, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, before he took the chase over Lolo Pass on U.S. Highway 12 shortly before 5 p.m.
Murray's vehicle reportedly crashed approximately 58 miles past the Idaho state border.
Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli said Idaho State Police took over the pursuit when the suspect crossed the state line.
Maricelli said the pursuit began when Missoula police attempted to stop the vehicle in traffic in downtown Missoula. An arrest warrant had previously been issued for Murray.
The suspect fled to the Northside neighborhood then headed west on Broadway. He turned onto I-90 with four Missoula police vehicles in pursuit. Missoula County Sheriff's Dept. officials then joined the chase. Officers were trying to coordinate "stop sticks" to deflate the suspect's tires.
About 4:30 p.m., the chase turned south on to Petty Creek Road near Alberton. The suspect then turned west onto Highway 12, crossing Lolo Pass.