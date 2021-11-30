 Skip to main content
High speed chase on Brooks ends in arrest

Missoula police apprehended a suspect after a chase down Brooks Street Tuesday afternoon. 

Officers located a silver car around 1:30 p.m. that is a vehicle of interest in a string of thefts and deceptive practices that law enforcement is investigating, Missoula Police Sgt. Kasey Williams said. The suspect is a male. 

Police attempted to make an investigative traffic stop, at which point the suspect allegedly took off at a high speed. Eventually, the driver stopped but refused to exit his car.

Officers talked with him for several minutes and were successful at getting him out of the car and into custody around 2 p.m. No one was injured during the incident, Sgt. Williams said. 

