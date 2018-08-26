LOLO — Dozens of people sipped tea and wine out of handmade ceramic cups and ate off handmade ceramic plates at the Clay Studio of Missoula’s annual Summertime High Tea fundraiser on Sunday afternoon.
The sold-out event, which benefited the clay studio’s artist in residence program, welcomed 80 ticketed guests along with current and future artists in residence. The ceramic cups and plates were all made by artists in residence and a set, a cup and plate, were included in the $65 ticket.
When the event began at 4 p.m., the flood gates opened as event goers looked through the wide variety of styles.
“It’s like a black Friday free for all,” said former University of Montana student and artist in residence Kelly Seitz, who was answering questions for patrons about the various pieces.
Valerie Yardley, a studio artist, attended the event with her daughter, Joanna, and a few friends who were visiting from suburban Philadelphia.
Yardley, who’s originally from England, and her friends all came to high tea wearing fascinators, which she described as a hat without a brim.
“Good for short people,” she said.
Fascinators were worn by the English royal family at the last couple of royal weddings, said Mary Banks who had the idea.
Their fascinators were slightly different from those of the royal family as they were made out of paper plates, craft store flowers, feathers and adorned with googly eyes and sparkling star stickers.
Yardley and her friends were full of laughs as they drank from their new cups, including one in the shape of a human face, under a gray sky, which Yardley said reminded her of the weather in England.
For the high tea fundraiser every artist in residence had to make two cups and two plates for every month of their residency. Seitz, typically a sculptor, said the task got her interested in pottery and gave her an opportunity to be creative and experiment.
“It’s been super transformative,” she said.
Seitz’s work is influenced by the steampunk aesthetic and is now working on “trompe l’oeil,” making one surface appear like another.
For Seitz that means making ceramic look like metal through the use of glazes, which are used to color the ceramic pieces.
Currently, she is buying specialty glazes to achieve the metallic look she is going for, but over the next couple months she is hoping to create her own glaze recipe.
A community fundraiser makes sense because Missoula's "clay community" shares resources, said Julia Galloway, a professor of art at the University of Montana.
UM and the Clay Studio of Missoula have a close connection. The clay studio hosts one student after graduation for a short-term residency. This summer it was Seitz, who hopes to go on to be a high school ceramics teacher and has been teaching classes through the clay studio.
Money raised at the fundraiser goes directly back into the artists in residence program and the Clay Studio of Missoula, and helps fund professional development opportunities, said Executive Director Shalene Valenzuela.