High temperatures in Bitterroot River, other waterways hurt trout

Long periods of hot weather pose a different problem for river wardens. Anglers and fishing guides need to know what’s OK to do, especially when guiding clients who come with reservations and pay hundreds of dollars a trip. A water temperature threshold is good for rule-making, but trout can still get in bad shape after too many days of warm water just below that standard.

“Coming up with criteria and transparent process and rules sometimes doesn’t effectively deal with all potential scenarios,” Saffel said. “However, the alternative would be to make the call as conditions present themselves, and this would lead to more confusion. I think having a clear and transparent process that we stick to is important for businesses and people planning trips.”

And that’s just for the people who are paying attention. Many river visitors come on their own, unaware of the challenges surrounding their recreational pastime.

Fellin and his fellow guides are seeing far more anglers chasing trout this summer than they did in 2019, which itself was a big-business year, he said. Many of them appear to be newcomers, who aren't familiar with how to handle a stressed fish.