Higher ed commissioner calls for reconvening of health task force in mask discussion

The Montana Commissioner of Higher Education called Thursday for reconvening the university system health task force to discuss a fall semester mask requirement.
In a statement, Commissioner Clayton Christian said changing circumstances and a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Montana prompted him to ask the MUS Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force to reconvene. The discussion will center on mask requirements and enforcement, he said in the statement.
“The Task Force also will consider issues related to compliance, enforcement and other details surrounding a mask requirement,” he said. “The Task Force also will consider any relevant exceptions to a requirement.”
The decision to re-group the task force came after a Board of Regents meeting Tuesday and an increase in social media attention following word that the University of Montana had not been planning to mandate masks due to the difficulties of enforcement. UM has said it expects people to wear masks and hopes to inspire a culture of compliance.
“We appreciate the patience of our campus communities and the general public as my office and the Board of Regents work deliberately and methodically, in concert with state and local health officials, to evaluate our response to the pandemic,” Commissioner Christian continued in the statement. Back in March, Christian was the first person in Montana to publicly identify himself as having tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been infected at a Board of Regents meeting. “Taking steps to reduce the risk of virus transmission among our students and employees continues to be the first priority of the Montana University System and the Commissioner’s Office.”
In a video conversation Thursday, County Commissioner Josh Slotnick and Mayor John Engen advocated for a county-wide mask mandate. In the YouTube post, Engen said such an order would help the University of Montana leadership create an explicit mask requirement for its campus.
“President (Seth) Bodnar is very interested in a policy at UM that gets masks to a mandatory space and has been working on that,” Engen said. “But in the meantime (he) would welcome this order as a tool to help him. The enforcement thing is very hard at the University of Montana, and the order would help with that.”
The Montana University System (MUS) COVID guidelines are a roadmap for each MUS university in Montana to follow, said Tracy Ellig, vice president of university communications for Montana State University in Bozeman. The university system strongly encouraged masks, so universities like UM and MSU strongly encouraged masks, Ellig said. Universities operate within the MUS’ directive.
The MUS health task force last met May 7, said Karen Ogden, communications director for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. It published its Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force Guidelines on June 1. These guidelines mention masks only once, in relation to food service employees.
Chris Palmer, head of UM’s faculty senate, said Thursday’s announcement came after faculty representatives from several Montana universities sent Commissioner Christian a letter requesting he consider instating an explicit mask requirement. He said the fact the task force is meeting again is good, but the dynamic nature of the situation means anything can happen.
“I think this is a good sign, but it's a part of the process. We’ll see how it plays out,” Palmer said.
Brock Tessman, deputy commissioner for Academic, Research & Student Affairs, said the reconvention of the task force to deal with masks was a good sign that officials were keeping track of the COVID situation and listening to feedback. Tessman said he didn’t know how soon the task force could actually get together, but that it would happen as soon as all the members could find a time that worked. The task force meets via Zoom.
“We are keenly, keenly interested in how our students and employees are feeling about the subject,” he said. “That’s an important thing for us all to consider. This planning process really is complex and multifaceted, and we are doing everything we can to mitigate risks for our students, faculty and staff.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.