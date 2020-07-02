Higher ed commissioner calls for reconvening of health task force in mask discussion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Commissioner of Higher Education called Thursday for reconvening the university system health task force to discuss a fall semester mask requirement.

In a statement, Commissioner Clayton Christian said changing circumstances and a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Montana prompted him to ask the MUS Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force to reconvene. The discussion will center on mask requirements and enforcement, he said in the statement.

“The Task Force also will consider issues related to compliance, enforcement and other details surrounding a mask requirement,” he said. “The Task Force also will consider any relevant exceptions to a requirement.”

The decision to re-group the task force came after a Board of Regents meeting Tuesday and an increase in social media attention following word that the University of Montana had not been planning to mandate masks due to the difficulties of enforcement. UM has said it expects people to wear masks and hopes to inspire a culture of compliance.