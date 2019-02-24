The highest snowfall amounts of the season are predicted for the Bitterroot and probably for Missoula, as well, as a storm packing lots of moisture and bitter cold temperatures hits the region.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Missoula area and the Bitterroot until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Blowing snow and wind chills will make travel hazardous.
Alex Lukinbeal, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said Hamilton could get between 12 and 18 inches of snow between Sunday and Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates are expected to increase to an inch an hour Monday afternoon and evening.
Missoula is expected to get 4 to 6 inches of new snow between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Snowfall amounts will be higher on the city's south and west sides and lower downtown and on the east side, where winds will be higher.
But while Missoula's snowfall will be lower than Hamilton's, so will its temperatures.
Lukinbeal said the wind chill in downtown Missoula will be minus 15 to minus 20 degrees Monday and Tuesday mornings. The colder air will begin moving into the area Sunday night.
The Bitterroot also is predicted to have wind chills well below zero, prompting warnings to cover exposed skin, which can experience frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.