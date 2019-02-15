Here are daily highlights from the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival for Saturday, Feb. 16.
Films
Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge and MCT, beginning at 11 a.m.
Jeff and Michael Zimbalist retrospective begins. Five of the Emmy- and Peabody-winning brothers’ films will screen over the next three days, beginning today with "The Two Escobars" (Elks Lodge, 1:30 p.m.) and "Give Us This Day" (Elks Lodge, 9 p.m.).
Shorts galore: Three blocks of short films screening throughout the day, including a powerful set in the Younger Than Yesterday strand on aging (Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.).
"The Providers" — Set against the backdrop of the physician shortage and opioid epidemic in rural America, the film follows three health care providers in northern New Mexico. Amid personal struggles that reflect those of their patients, their journeys unfold as they work to bring care to patients living on the margins. Elks Lodge, 4:15 p.m.
"Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story" — A chronicle of the life and times of the legendary filmmaker who, through his annual ski films and national tours beginning in the early 1950s, became a driving force in the development and promotion of the ski industry. Free admission, thanks to Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors. Wilma, 6 p.m.
"The Blessing" — A Navajo coal miner raises his daughter as a single father and struggles with his role in the irreversible destruction of a sacred mountain at the hands of America’s largest coal producer. Co-directed by the Emmy-winning team of Hunter Robert Baker and Jordan Fein. MCT, 7:30 p.m.
"Warrior Women" — The story of mothers and daughters fighting for indigenous rights in the American Indian Movement of the 1970s. Not only a female perspective of history but also an examination of the impact that political struggles have on children who bear witness. Wilma, 8:45 p.m.
"Dons of Disco" — A lip-syncing scandal pits an American singer against an Italian male model over the legacy of a 1980s “Italo Disco” star. MCT, 9:45 p.m.
Filmmakers in attendance
Q&A following the film screening.
"The Two Escobars" — Elks Lodge, 1:30 p.m.; "Give Us This Day" — Elks Lodge, 9 p.m. BSDFF Retrospective — Jeff and Michael Zimbalist, director/producer.
"Before the Storm" — Jake Churchill, co-director. Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.
"Black Sheep Ivory" — Jospeh Haldeman, director. "The Clinic" — Elivia Shaw, director. Shorts block, Wilma, 1 p.m.
"Being With Elephants" — James Martin, director. Shorts block, Wilma, 3:30 p.m.
"The Providers" — Laura Green and Anna Moot-Levin, director/producers. Elks Lodge, 4:15 p.m.
"Departing Gesture" — Brian Bolster, director. "Last Sermon at George’s Creek" — Bobby Moser and Spencer Creigh, co-directors. "Once and Again" — Isabel Dunn, director; Carlo Nasisse, director of photography. Shorts block, Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
"The Blessing" — Jordan Fein, director. "Sweetheart Dancers" — Ben-Alex Dupris, director. MCT, 7:30 p.m.
"Warrior Women" — Elizabeth Castle, co-director, producer." A History of Service" — Tracy Rector, director; Steve Hyde, cinematographer; Nils Cowan, editor. Wilma, 8:45 p.m.
"Dons of Disco" — Jonathon Sutak, director. MCT, 9:45 p.m.
Events
Festival headquarters at Berkshire Hathaway, 314 N. Higgins Ave. Full schedule of films and events: bigskyfilmfest.org.