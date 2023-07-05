A head-on wreck along Highway 2 on Monday left two young adults dead and three people injured.

Around 7:02 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by a 15-year-old Coram teen, was driving east on Highway 2. According to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report, the Chevy crossed the center turn lane, entering oncoming traffic.

The driver struck a Toyota Tacoma head-on and came to a rest in the westbound turn lane, according to the report. The driver of the Toyota, a 21-year-old Kalispell woman, was dead when authorities got to the wreck scene.

A 19-year-old man from Hungry Horse also died at the scene, according to the report. He was not wearing a seat belt and was a passenger in the Chevy truck, the report lists.

The Chevy was also carrying an 18-year-old Whitefish woman. Both she and the 15-year-old driver were injured and brought to Logan Health in Kalispell. In the Toyota, a 4-year-old girl was injured and also transported to the hospital.

According to the report, both Toyota occupants were wearing seat belts.

The report lists alcohol, drugs and speed as suspected factors in the crash. Road conditions were bare and dry.