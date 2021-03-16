Highway 200 corridor plan through East Missoula could bring major traffic changes

With inflation, the cost will rise as years pass. For example, the project total by 2035 rises to nearly $50 million. Construction would likely take place in stages and much would depend on grants the city could potentially get from state and federal sources.

Costs will differ greatly depending on which plans are picked and the project is split up into three segments.

The East Broadway section, which runs from Van Buren to I-90, would include lighting improvements and large changes to the railroad bridge in the area. Roundabouts for both the east and westbound exits are included in the preferred project.

The proposed plan calls also for improvements alongside the road for cyclists and pedestrians. This directly relates to the reasoning for a new railroad bridge — it is a very tight squeeze at the bridge right now and lacks walking and biking amenities.

In order to accommodate a shared-use path, the space under the bridge would need to be expanded. During construction, a temporary bridge adjacent to the existing bridge would have to be constructed.

"That's sort of the most challenging pinch point in this corridor," Wilson said. "We're looking at a number of options."