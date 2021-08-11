Highway 35 along Flathead Lake now open to local traffic

Local traffic is allowed back on Highway 35 as crews continue work around the road and on the Boulder 2700 fire near Flathead Lake.
Additionally, Wednesday's fire report said evacuation orders have been lifted for property owners along Highway 35 from mile marker 9 to mile marker 11.
The speed limit for the road is 35 mph from mile marker 6 to mile marker 13 and pilot cars from the Montana Department of Transportation will shuttle local traffic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
"Drivers need to be aware of existing hazards in the fire area including suppression and tree felling activities, rolling rocks and debris, smoke, firefighter engines and crew vehicles, aircraft, and utility vehicles," the fire report cautioned.
Mission Valley Power and Century Link continued work to restore utilities and tree removal is still active along the highway, which may cause delays for drivers.
The fire remains at an estimated size of 2,072 acres and is 36% contained. There are 262 personnel working the fire along with two helicopters. A total of 31 structures have been lost and the fire has cost $4.7 million to fight to date.
Minimal fire activity has been observed. Firefighters are working to mop up and extinguish hot spots along the fire's north and south flanks.
Thorne Creek
The Thorne Creek fire, which is part of the West Lolo Complex, has increased to 22,739 acres.
The lightning-caused fire is burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls and 405 personnel are working the blaze. It has cost $18 million to fight to date.
A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for all residences in the Harlow and Ashley zones. Pre-evacuation orders remain in effect for all residences in the northeast and southeast Graves zones.
Fire activity increased in the upper portions of the Ashley Creek drainage on Tuesday. Gusty winds, lower humidity levels and higher temperatures were expected Wednesday.
Crews will assess fire spread in the upper areas of Ashley Creek. Heavy equipment was used to thin vegetation at the bottom of the creek drainage to improve Ashley Creek Road as "a possible check line," the fire report said.
Scouting for additional control lines that could slow fire spread between Goat Lake and Liver Ridge will continue, the report said.
Granite Pass Complex
Work continues on four fires that make up the Granite Pass Complex.
The BM Hill fire, which is the largest in the complex, remained at 4,882 acres. Direct suppression has been used due to high humidity levels and good weather. Heavy equipment task forces continue to construct indirect fire lines.
Line construction continues around Crooked Fork Creek, Shotgun Creek and Granite Creek Road.
Lolo National Forest closures have been rescinded in some areas. East Fork Lolo and Lee Creek areas are not open for public access. The Howard Creek drainage is now fully open and public access is also allowed between Fish Creek and Highway 12.
Lee Creek Campground remains closed. The area west of Highway 12, west of Fish Creek Road, north of Lolo and Granite Pass, south of the Ninemile boundary and east/north of the Idaho state line also remain closed.
Hay Creek
The Hay Creek fire burning near Polebridge remained at 2,894 acres and is 30% contained. A total of 754,940 gallons have been dropped with fixed wing and helicopter flight time totaling 142 hours.
There are 217 personnel working the fire.
A structural protection team was expected to move into Glacier National Park to continue assessments. The National Guard is on station and has been working with crews.
Evacuation warnings include all residents east and west of North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms to Moose Creek Road and includes Polebridge.
The incident management team out of California will hand over control of the fire to a local team on Friday. Minimal fire activity was expected Wednesday.
South Yaak, Burnt Peak
The South Yaak and Burnt Peak fires continue to approach 50% containment.
The South Yaak fire has burned 10,388 acres and is 44% contained, while the Burnt Peak fire has consumed 3,583 acres and is 46% contained. There are 206 personnel working the South Yaak fire and 118 personnel assigned to the Burnt Peak blaze.
Fire activity was minimal on the Burnt Peak fire on Tuesday. Heavy equipment will continue work along Callahan Creek 414 and 427 roads, while east of the fire, crews will work to remove hazard trees.
Fuel reduction work continued along Eastside road near the South Yaak fire. Firefighters will work to construct a fuel break south of the 17 Mile Creek development.
An unmanned drone will drop ignited plastic to align unburned sections of the fire's edge if conditions permit.
Smoke update
Air quality in Missoula was "Good" and on the border of "Moderate" through most of the morning hours on Wednesday.
Seeley Lake and Frenchtown were both "Moderate," as was Hamilton, on Wednesday morning. A northwesterly flow of wind has been keeping smoke from California fires out of Montana, though the state's air quality website cautioned smoke may build from fires in the northwestern part of Montana, as well as Idaho and British Columbia.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com