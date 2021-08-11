Highway 35 along Flathead Lake now open to local traffic

The incident management team out of California will hand over control of the fire to a local team on Friday. Minimal fire activity was expected Wednesday.

South Yaak, Burnt Peak

The South Yaak and Burnt Peak fires continue to approach 50% containment.

The South Yaak fire has burned 10,388 acres and is 44% contained, while the Burnt Peak fire has consumed 3,583 acres and is 46% contained. There are 206 personnel working the South Yaak fire and 118 personnel assigned to the Burnt Peak blaze.

Fire activity was minimal on the Burnt Peak fire on Tuesday. Heavy equipment will continue work along Callahan Creek 414 and 427 roads, while east of the fire, crews will work to remove hazard trees.

Fuel reduction work continued along Eastside road near the South Yaak fire. Firefighters will work to construct a fuel break south of the 17 Mile Creek development.

An unmanned drone will drop ignited plastic to align unburned sections of the fire's edge if conditions permit.

Smoke update

Air quality in Missoula was "Good" and on the border of "Moderate" through most of the morning hours on Wednesday.

Seeley Lake and Frenchtown were both "Moderate," as was Hamilton, on Wednesday morning. A northwesterly flow of wind has been keeping smoke from California fires out of Montana, though the state's air quality website cautioned smoke may build from fires in the northwestern part of Montana, as well as Idaho and British Columbia.

