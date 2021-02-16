Highway patrol urges caution on roads following boy's death

No other updates were available Tuesday and Montana Highway Patrol are still investigating the crash.

Already this year Montana Highway Patrol has reported 24 deaths in fatal car crashes across the state, compared with 14 in the same time period last year. Since Feb. 6, the agency reported two fatalities in Missoula County.

With Missoula midway through a snowy February, troopers are reminding folks the speed limit is not meant for all conditions.

People should be driving according to the conditions of the road, of their vehicle and according to their driving ability, said MHP Sgt. Shawn Smalley. If it’s below 32 degrees and the road looks wet at all, drivers should slow down because they may be driving on ice.

“I watched the thermometer in my car like a hawk,” Smalley said.

Drivers should be wearing their seat belts, giving themselves extra time to drive places and taking extra care when driving over bridges, Smalley said.

Peter Newman, owner of Sparr’s Towing and Automotive, said he’s seen a significant increase in business due to the weather, which is standard year to year. Generally, he sees about one to two wrecks a week. He's seen multiple wrecks many days since the beginning of February.