Highway patrol urges caution on roads following boy's death

Montana Highway Patrol officials are urging drivers to reduce speeds while driving on snow and ice in the wake of a 10-year-old Florence boy's death in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 93.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office identified the boy as Brecken S. Beard.
Given Beard’s age and that he was from Florence, Florence-Carlton Schools Superintendent Brian Rayburn said the school district had “an outpouring of support from around the valley with counselors from Lone Rock, Stevensville, Corvallis and the Bitterroot Valley Educational Cooperative onsite (Tuesday) to help the students and staff get through the day."
“Truly a sad day for the family and community," Rayburn said.
The crash occurred a little before 11:40 a.m. Monday between Lolo and Missoula. A driver headed south in a minivan lost control of the vehicle and entered the northbound lanes, according to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol. The minivan clipped the rear of another vehicle, and the minivan rotated before being hit near the front passenger door by a northbound sedan.
The woman driving the minivan was thrown from the car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 10-year-old boy who died was also in the minivan. The driver of the sedan was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
No other updates were available Tuesday and Montana Highway Patrol are still investigating the crash.
Already this year Montana Highway Patrol has reported 24 deaths in fatal car crashes across the state, compared with 14 in the same time period last year. Since Feb. 6, the agency reported two fatalities in Missoula County.
With Missoula midway through a snowy February, troopers are reminding folks the speed limit is not meant for all conditions.
People should be driving according to the conditions of the road, of their vehicle and according to their driving ability, said MHP Sgt. Shawn Smalley. If it’s below 32 degrees and the road looks wet at all, drivers should slow down because they may be driving on ice.
“I watched the thermometer in my car like a hawk,” Smalley said.
Drivers should be wearing their seat belts, giving themselves extra time to drive places and taking extra care when driving over bridges, Smalley said.
Peter Newman, owner of Sparr’s Towing and Automotive, said he’s seen a significant increase in business due to the weather, which is standard year to year. Generally, he sees about one to two wrecks a week. He's seen multiple wrecks many days since the beginning of February.
“A lot of it is just due to excessive speed,” Newman said. “Or bad maintenance on the vehicle, or the tires aren’t properly inflated, or they’re worn out. Snow or rain amplify those problems and then you see them going into the ditch.”
The snowfall this February has been impressive, said Alex Lukinbeal, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula.
“We really turned the corner to winter basically starting on Feb. 3,” Lukinbeal said.
It was a dry snow as well, which can worsen conditions for drivers as the snow gets kicked up behind vehicles and causes worse visibility, he said. Still, the weather should start to get warmer in the coming days. The sun’s angle is going to increase, “allowing the sun to have a little more influence.”
This should lead to warmer weather and better road conditions, he added.