Hikers encouraged to hit the trails at local state parks for friendly New Year’s competition

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is organizing a friendly competition in the Flathead Valley to encourage a healthy start to the new year.
Hikers are encouraged to participate in “Battle of the Boots” and log their miles at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Parks (Wayfarers, West Shore and Big Arm units) in the month of January.
Clipboards will be situated at each of the parks’ trailheads starting Jan. 1 and ending Jan. 31. The park with the most miles wins, and the individual hikers with the most miles at each park will receive a prize. Hikers are encouraged to track miles using a smartphone application or referencing the signage at each park’s trailhead.
This fun competition is in lieu of First Day hikes that typically occur on Jan. 1 of each year but are canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Lone Pine State Park is located 5 miles southwest of Kalispell and offers vivid views of the valley, 7.5 miles of trails, and a beautiful interpretive center that provides information on living in a wildlife urban interface. Additional amenities include a picnic shelter and a community room, which are both available to rent, as well as a volleyball court, horseshoe pit, and an archery range. Furthermore, Lone Pine offers a fantastic variety of educational and interpretive programs.
Flathead Lake State Park consists of six unique park units located around Flathead Lake, the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. The park units on the east side are Wayfarers, Yellow Bay and Finley Point and the west side units are West Shore, Big Arm and Wild Horse Island. In addition to boating, swimming and fishing, each park unit offers unique experiences including camping, rental picnic shelters, group camping, hiking, sightseeing, picnicking, and wildlife viewing opportunities.
For more information, call the Lone Pine State Park Visitor Center at 406-755-2706.