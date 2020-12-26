Hikers encouraged to hit the trails at local state parks for friendly New Year’s competition

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is organizing a friendly competition in the Flathead Valley to encourage a healthy start to the new year.

Hikers are encouraged to participate in “Battle of the Boots” and log their miles at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Parks (Wayfarers, West Shore and Big Arm units) in the month of January.

Clipboards will be situated at each of the parks’ trailheads starting Jan. 1 and ending Jan. 31. The park with the most miles wins, and the individual hikers with the most miles at each park will receive a prize. Hikers are encouraged to track miles using a smartphone application or referencing the signage at each park’s trailhead.

This fun competition is in lieu of First Day hikes that typically occur on Jan. 1 of each year but are canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.