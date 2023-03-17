Micah Hill accepted the Missoula County Public Schools board’s offer to serve as the district’s next superintendent on Thursday.

Vice Chair Arlene Walker-Andrews and Trustee Grace Decker shared the news on Facebook Thursday evening. The district confirmed the announcement with the Missoulian on Friday morning.

“We have a new superintendent,” Walker-Andrews wrote in the post. “Micah Hill has signed a contract and written to members of the board to thank them.”

She extended gratitude to her fellow board members, teachers, staff, students and families who were involved in the search.

Hill is currently the superintendent at Kalispell Public Schools and was the lone finalist interviewed by the board from a pool of nine candidates after trustees opted to reopen their search last month. The board rejected all three interviewed candidates from a earlier slate of applicants.

Hill will begin his new position in Missoula on July 1.

Tracy Long, the district's executive administrative assistant, said she had not yet seen Hill's contract and was unsure what salary he and the board agreed to.

The board unanimously decided to offer Hill the position at a meeting on Tuesday after meeting in executive session for about an hour.

Decker said at Tuesday’s meeting the board received a lot of comments from the MCPS community after Hill’s interview and public meet and greet last week.

“We were really pleased to see such a positive consensus among those comments about their impressions of the candidate as well, which really aligned with the impressions that most of us shared from having had a chance to interview the candidate,” Decker said at the meeting.

Trustee Jeff Avgeris added that the comments regarding Hill were generally very positive.

“I think he’s got the skill set of what we need at MCPS and will do a great job for us,” Avgeris said.

KaCee Ballou, president of the Missoula Education Association, thanked the board for their deliberations and for considering the input from the MCPS community. Moreover, she noted that both unions representing MCPS employees were in support of the board’s decision to offer Hill the position.

“I think we learned the $27,000 lesson that maybe we’ve got our own in-house way of doing things that works really well,” Ballou said.

The board picked the Nebraska-based consulting firm McPherson & Jacobson LLC to spearhead the search after former superintendent Rob Watson departed the district last summer to take on a new role as executive director of School Administrators of Montana. The board’s contract with the consulting firm was set to not exceed $27,000.