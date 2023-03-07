In his interview to serve as the next superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, Micah Hill emphasized his commitment to collaboration and firm belief in the power of education.

Hill, who is currently the superintendent at Kalispell Public Schools, was the lone finalist interviewed from a pool of nine candidates after the MCPS trustees opted to reopen their search last month. Trustees Arlene Walker-Andrews and Rob Woelich were the only board members who were not present for Hill’s interview.

“I think I represent what’s right in public education,” Hill said. “I have been profoundly impacted by the experiences that I’ve had growing up and by people who have mentored and supported me.”

Hill told the board that his birth parents divorced when he was very young after struggles with mental health and substance abuse. He spent much of his childhood in foster care and attended at least 14 different schools. From time to time, he experienced homelessness and lived out of his car.

Despite not being a model student, he was the first person in his family to graduate from college, Hill said.

“But I think what makes me different is that I had a group of teachers, coaches and administrators who saw something special, who saw potential, something worthwhile and something that had value,” Hill said. “They literally changed the course of my life.”

He told the board that he hopes to introduce them to his eighth-grade English teacher and guidance counselor, who took him in during his junior year of high school. He now refers to them as “mom and dad.”

During his interview he also complimented his wife, who was his high school sweetheart and attended his interview in person, and told the board about his three adult children that live in Missoula, who were “a big reason for why I’m here today.”

Hill distributed a document to trustees outlining how he plans to move into the top spot with MCPS. His 90-day strategic plan focuses on building collaborative relationships with the district’s stakeholders, which includes the board, administrative teams, employee associations, parents and community partners.

“Any superintendent would tell you that a transition plan is going to be key,” Hill said. “I know the position that Missoula is in as far as the search process and I want to hit the ground running. I think there’s an opportunity to maintain continuity.”

Throughout his interview, Hill reiterated his collaborative approach to decision making — especially when tough decisions are concerned. He told the board he has no problem making decisions to protect life, health and safety.

When it comes to decisions that “require a lot of input,” Hill appreciates having an administrative team, support staff and board to bounce ideas off of, he said.

“Because ultimately, decisions that affect people on an emotional and personal level can be really challenging,” Hill said. “I want to make sure that we ensure that the people have that voice, that there’s trust and transparency in the things that we’re doing.”

Hill lauded alternative approaches to education, which has been an aspect of his educational career from the beginning, he said. Additionally, he spoke of his experience in Kalispell working with students with disabilities and refugee families and students who do not speak English.

Trustee Grace Decker asked Hill what equity means to him during the interview.

“Everybody doesn’t just have a chance, but everybody has an equal opportunity to succeed given the right supports and the right interventions,” Hill replied.

When asked about the strengths of the district, Hill noted wide-ranging support for the district from its employees to its community partnerships.

“Thinking about coming into a community where those exist, it’s just great, really amazing opportunities,” Hill said.

Hill reframed challenges the district faces to view them as opportunities, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, homelessness and staff retention.

Hill spoke about the challenges he faced in stepping into the superintendent role in Kalispell at the height of the pandemic and the division the community faced when it came to how the district would operate while mitigating the spread of COVID.

Protesters were outside of his office at times and posters with his photo were plastered throughout the community “basically blasting me for the stance I took to protect students and staff,” Hill said.

Despite the division, he remains a firm believer that there is always an opportunity to listen to people’s concerns, he added.

The board will announce its decision for the district’s next superintendent at a board meeting on Tuesday, March 14.