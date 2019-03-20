Requiring a geotechnical and stormwater drainage plan for the Hillview Crossing development could effectively kill the project, its attorney told members of Missoula’s Land Use and Planning committee on Wednesday.
Attorney Alan McCormick, representing Territorial Landworks, and developers John Guiliani and Dan Ermatinger, said those items never have been required prior to approval for other developments — including two on the same parcel. And, they said the committee is demanding costly documents that typically are created after City Council approval and subjected only to sign-offs by city staff, not the council.
“How do we comply with conditions to provide you something before you make the decision on the project as a whole?” McCormick asked.
“It’s not a condition of approval but a request for information prior to our making a decision,” responded John DiBari, the committee chairman.
“So it’s denial of the project unless the developer gives you the information you request,” McCormick shot back. “What are the consequences of not providing it? It’s either the project does not move forward at all, or it’s an actual denial without the proper findings of fact. …
“You’re taking an extraordinary tactic.”
Councilor Mirtha Becerra countered that the size and location of the proposed 68-unit Townhouse Exemption Development (TED) itself is “unprecedented,” which is why the committee — all of whom are City Council members — is giving it the additional scrutiny.
“Others that have been placed on less challenging environments, and this proposal warrants us looking at all the aspects for the safety of the future residents,” Becerra said. “So we are doing everything we can to approve the project, and we want to have all of the information before us before we’re making a decision.”
Not everyone agreed. Committee members Michelle Cares, Jesse Ramos, and Bryan von Lossberg said a safety net already is in place in the form of city staff members who will review the geotechnical and stormwater runoff plans after the proposal receives council approval. They added that the committee members don’t have the expertise to thoroughly vet the reports prior to approval.
“I appreciate the concern of approving the project in the absence of information,” von Lossberg said, shortly before the trio voted against requiring the documents prior to the development’s approval. “But I make a distinction of us giving approval isn’t permission to proceed without meeting the conditions of approval. … If the conditions can’t be met, the project doesn’t proceed and the compliance permit doesn’t get issued.”
Committee members Jordan Hess, Heidi West, Heather Harp and Julie Armstrong were absent from the meeting.
This is the eighth time the Hillview Crossing TED has come before the committee or City Council. First proposed in 2018, the development is slated for steep, vacant property between Hillview Way and Seranac Street, north of the Moose Can Gully neighborhood and south of South 39th Street.
The 2011 Montana Legislature amended state codes to allow townhouse developments to occur without subdivision review, which is similar to the way condominium projects are treated. TED projects allow for denser, and possibly more affordable homes, since developers can pass along the cost savings of not having to go through the regulatory process, among other reasons.
However, Hillview Crossing is larger than other TED projects, and the topography has prompted rigorous review by council members and city staff. The office of Developmental Services has recommended approval with 23 conditions.
One of the greatest concerns involves the stormwater runoff from the project, which will replace water-absorbing soils with impermeable homes, sidewalks and streets. Residents living below the project say they already experience significant runoff after storms, and they’re worried that will increase, which is why the council wants more information to protect those homeowners.
Another big concern involves the stability of the mountainside, on which some slopes are between 25 percent and 30 percent. While a geotechnical report already has been created, it’s lacking some details requested by the city staff. In addition, a recent requirement to widen the two dead-end streets is expected to change the layout of the TED, which means the geotechnical report also needs to be updated.
Part of the added scrutiny is that since the development doesn’t conform to many city standards for traditional subdivisions, the homeowners association will be responsible for maintenance for the stormwater system, as well as the roads and trails in the TED.
Also on Wednesday, the committee directed Territorial Landmarks to come back with new proposals for trails through the subdivision. The developer had proposed two natural, switchback-type of trails on either side of the development, but due to the long bank of houses, the city staff recommended a trail with some stairs generally through the middle of it, running north and south.
That still makes for long stretches of blocks, which TED advises should be limited to 480-foot lengths to provide for better pedestrian and wildlife circulation. But even with a central trail, the block lengths would range from 420 feet to 830 feet. A second option called for two trails that would evenly split the block lengths into 480 feet.
Committee members initially tried to create a type of hybrid, with two trails merging into one. But eventually they realized that they were trying to both provide mobility through the development as well as lessen the block lengths.
“I would love to have the applicants come back and give us more options,” Councilor Gwen Jones said. “They have heard our comments and maybe have some creative ideas.”
DiBari wasn’t sure of the next date the committee will meet to discuss the project.