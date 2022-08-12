Hip-hop artists Foreshadow and elair to bring free concert to St. Ignatius

Hip-hop artists Foreshadow and elair are holding a free concert in St. Ignatius on Sunday.

The concert will take place at St. Ignatius Amphitheater. Doors open at 4 p.m., and music starts at 5 p.m.

There will be food trucks, merchandise and performances from young artists who live on the Flathead Reservation, including Joespirit, Jobo, Prjct Rjcts, Yung Vin, FRB Magic, Zak James and more.

The concert will promote Foreshadow and elair’s forthcoming album, “Automatic.” Foreshadow, who is Salish and Blackfeet, said he and elair plan to play a song on the album called “The Valley,” and the crowd will become part of their music video.

“The song is ‘The Valley,’ and we’ll be in the Mission valley,” Foreshadow said. “This is my homeland, so it just makes sense.”

Foreshadow grew up on the Flathead Reservation and said he’s always looking for ways to give back to his community.

“They’ve supported me, and they continue to do so,” he said. “I want to give back by giving them this free concert and putting something together that the whole community can enjoy. My community supports me, and I like to lift them up when I can.”