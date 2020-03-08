His perfect place: Coaster Cycle boss at home in Montana

Nearly a decade later, after losing their pedicab manufacturer to China, Morris and Bruce found a small one in Darby to hire.

“I went to my wife and said either Ben or I need to move up to Montana,” Bruce said. “Libby right then said, ‘Sure, let’s do it.’ She’d never been to Montana but the next day she gave her notice at her job and a few months later we moved up.”

Their contract with Lightfoot Cycles of Darby lasted only a year or so, and Bruce was faced with moving again, probably to one coast or the other.

But then Missoula kicked in. He reached out to the Missoula Economic Partnership, which that same afternoon put him in touch with First Security Bank. The next day they met with Steve Nelson and Mike Boehm, who were looking for tenants at their Bonner mill site.

“That night we were at the KettleHouse having a beer and basically knowing that I was going to be here permanently,” Bruce said.

Both Bruces are from the East Coast, and like so many have found the Montana change of pace to their liking.