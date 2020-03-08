His perfect place: Coaster Cycle boss at home in Montana

BONNER — It’s altogether possible Justin Bruce wears this easy smile elsewhere.
But as he led a quick tour last week through the cavernous old stone warehouse that houses the business he’s built out here, there seemed little doubt he was at home and content on the banks of the Blackfoot River.
Bruce, 39, is chief operating officer of Coaster Cycles, which moved onto the old lumber and plywood mill site in 2015.
He’s a University of New Hampshire grad, a new dad, and a man with an entrepreneurial spirit and a knack for designing new stuff.
“I love carpentry,” Bruce said. “Even as a little kid, when my parents would invite people over, I would take pieces of plywood, nail it all together and sell them chairs for, like, five dollars.”
Coaster Pedicab builds three-wheel vehicles and ships them around the U.S. and a handful of other nations.
Around here you don’t see a lot of pedicabs, those versatile pedal-powered rickshaws that are popular people transporters in more urban areas.
Bruce and Coaster Cycles CEO Ben Morris, the man who got Bruce into the game 15 years ago as his fifth driver for Boston Pedicab, are forever on the hunt for new markets. Their eyes turn more and more to cargo bikes.
“It’s a constantly evolving thing,” Bruce said. “We used to sell only pedicabs, and now the focus is that we can be a solution for all these delivery companies. There are more and more cities going to emission-free zones, so UPS, Amazon, FedEx — they’ve got to figure out solutions. That’s what we’re designing and creating, bikes that can be solutions for them.”
Designing and creating may be Bruce’s favorite words, or runners-up behind Libby and Effie, his wife and 6-month-old daughter in Missoula.
Since Morris hired him in 2005 as Boston Pedicab’s fifth driver, Bruce has been part of every facet of the business, sales, marketing, financing and fabrication.
He and Libby have lived in Boston, San Francisco and Maine as Justin oversaw the launching and management of 14 pedicab operations around the country.
But design brings his biggest smile.
“When we started, we just had one bike, we just had Pedicab,” Bruce said. “Now we have about 16 different models of bikes, and on top of that I’d say 50% of our bikes are custom.”
“I just think he’s a really creative and organized thinker, and probably most importantly he’s a problem-solver,” Morris said Friday from California. “If you can imagine going from operating bikes to manufacturing them, that’s a world of its own.”
Bruce designs custom coffee bikes, catering bikes, and book bikes like one at the Missoula Public Library. Working with his engineers, Bruce once created a beer bike with a 50-inch TV for a tailgater in Colorado. Coaster Cycles from Bonner are in 10 National Football League stations, where they’re far less expensive than a stationary concession stand — and considerably more mobile.
“We’ve done a coffee shop on a bike, so you actually see somebody standing inside the bike,” Bruce said. “I’ve got somebody coming to me for kind of a teardrop bike like an Airstream, that shape.”
“We’re always designing. It’s so fun for me to be creative but to also run a business,” he said.
“Justin started at the very, very early inception of the company in Boston as a Pedicab driver and he’s literally worked his way up to the top,” Morris said. “And he has been involved in every facet of this company, more than what anybody else has done, even myself.”
Missoula was not new to Bruce when he and Libby moved here. He’s an avid cycler, and after graduation in 2003 he joined a group of 28, raised $5,000 for the American Lung Association and rode his bike across America.
“I stayed in Missoula for two nights,” he said. “I remember playing Frisbee golf in Missoula that afternoon.”
Nearly a decade later, after losing their pedicab manufacturer to China, Morris and Bruce found a small one in Darby to hire.
“I went to my wife and said either Ben or I need to move up to Montana,” Bruce said. “Libby right then said, ‘Sure, let’s do it.’ She’d never been to Montana but the next day she gave her notice at her job and a few months later we moved up.”
Their contract with Lightfoot Cycles of Darby lasted only a year or so, and Bruce was faced with moving again, probably to one coast or the other.
But then Missoula kicked in. He reached out to the Missoula Economic Partnership, which that same afternoon put him in touch with First Security Bank. The next day they met with Steve Nelson and Mike Boehm, who were looking for tenants at their Bonner mill site.
“That night we were at the KettleHouse having a beer and basically knowing that I was going to be here permanently,” Bruce said.
Both Bruces are from the East Coast, and like so many have found the Montana change of pace to their liking.
“We love it here,” Bruce said. “When you can be in the wilderness in 10 minutes, go hiking, camping or rafting the rivers. The mountain biking’s absolutely incredible here. We love the lifestyle and we love that it’s not too busy. It’s not the big city, but we can always get to the big city.”
Changes are coming out in the old Bonner warehouse, where Coaster Cycles has expanded from 7,800 square feet on one level to more than 24,000 on two. A capital campaign is underway to sign up investors in order to ramp up production, Bruce hopes somewhere between four and 10 times the current level. The current workforce of 21 will probably be close to twice that by the end of 2020.
Jere Perchy of Whitefish, with a lifetime of manufacturing experience, runs that end of the operation, freeing Bruce to spend time working with clients on custom designs.
“He’s in his perfect place both professionally and personally with Libby and the family and just being in Missoula and Montana in general," Morris said. "It’s a place they really love.”