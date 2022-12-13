Historic downtown Missoula building owner plans new facade

One of the busiest corners in downtown Missoula may soon be getting a makeover.

The owner of the historic Hammond Arcade building on the corner of Higgins and Front seeks permits from the city necessary to slightly alter the facade with more accessible, newer energy-efficient windows.

Nick Caras went before the Historic Preservation Commission last week to make his case. He said he's secured a tenant for the currently empty former El Cazador space and is looking to give the building a refresh.

"Our idea would be to have a retail space that opens up on the street," he explained. "I think that would be more functional and more attractive and would replace the substandard materials that are there currently. There would be better flow and better interaction with customers."

He said he's trying to balance what his future tenant needs with the historic details of the structure.

"I know it’s not 100% a historic restoration, but this will give it a better look and it will be a more beautiful example of historic architecture because of that."

He would replace the currently-boarded clerestory windows on the north and east elevations with matching wood framed double-pane windows and replace the existing retail glazing on the northeast corner with high-efficiency black aluminum-framed bi-fold windows that can completely open up to the air outside.

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was constructed in 1934 to replace an earlier version that burned down.

"It's significant because it's one of the few commercial buildings constructed in Missoula during the Great Depression and maintains a strong association with that period in the city’s history," explained the city's historic preservation officer Elizabeth Johnson.

She said she's looked over the application and found that it meets all of the city and federal requirements, so she recommended to the commission that they approve the application for a Historic Preservation Permit. The design would still have to be approved by the city's Design Review Excellence Committee.

"The hope of this work is to refresh the look from the street as well as to allow natural light back in the building as it would have been in its original condition," Johnson told the commission. "The intent is to update these (older windows) to high-efficiency operable bi-fold windows that will hopefully refresh the curb appeal, increase natural light and maximize accessibility to downtown Missoula."

She noted that the building has had some alterations in the past.

"The historical architectural features and integrity of the building will not be adversely affected as these alterations do aim to restore a character-defining feature of the site and they not substantially diminish the historic integrity of the building," Johnson explained.

Tom McDonald and Cathy Bickenheuser, members of the commission, told Caras that if he's removing the short "pony wall" to put in floor-to-ceiling windows, they'd like to see the glass bi-fold windows have a non-transparent element on the bottom 18 inches in order to maintain the same horizontal line as seen in a short wall in historic photos.

"The problem I'm having is running the glass all the way down to the sidewalk," McDonald said.

Caras responded by saying that he and his tenant would prefer to have the transparent glass reach all the way to the bottom to show off the historic masonry.

"We still have some of the glass in there and it runs full length, so what we have currently is full length," Caras said. "We're mostly replacing what’s existing currently, I know that’s not original to the 1934 construction, but we'd like to replace the existing full-length glass with new operable full-length glass."

Caras said the full-length windows will be more functional.

"I do have a tenant that’s ready to take the space and I think it’ll be an exciting addition to downtown and I do think it’ll be a beautiful building that respects the historic nature of when it was first built," Caras said.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the permit on the condition that the Design Excellence Review Committee take their suggestion to have a non-transparent element on the bottom.