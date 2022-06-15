Historic floods, heavy snow, rising temps: The science behind Montana’s catastrophic weather

Recent catastrophic weather events have left many wondering: What just happened?

Areas of southwest Montana are flooding, the northwest region received heavy snowfall in mid-June, and temperatures statewide are expected to rise into the 80s and 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Brian Tesar, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Billings, said the flooding in southwest Montana was primarily a result of rainfall on heavy snowpack.

Recent winter storms and cooler May temperatures contributed to normal and above-average snowpack sitting in mountains above 6,000 feet. Warmer June temperatures softened the snow, which Tesar said “was primed to melt real fast.”

Then an atmospheric river — a long, narrow region of the atmosphere like a river of water vapor in the sky — moved in from the Pacific. When it dropped heavy rainfall on the Beartooth Mountains, the heavy, wet snow melted, and melted fast.

“We had 7 inches of water come off the mountains in 24 hours,” Tesar said. Normally, 7 inches of water would melt off over the course of several weeks. In a normal year, rivers gradually rise as the snowpack melts, but the combination of heavy rainfall and wet snow brought more water than channels could manage, making floods in southwest Montana disastrous.

Tesar said the factors contributing to the floods were “relatively unusual.” Montana saw a relatively cool May, there were slightly unusual late snow storms that added to a building snowpack. The atmospheric river passing through the Beartooth Mountains was uncommon.

“These ingredients on their own are slightly unusual,” Tesar said. "By themselves, they don’t cause alarm. But when they’re lined up just right, it creates this whole scenario."

Tesar said it’s too soon to say whether the floods are a symptom of climate change.

“Climatologists will study this and determine if it’s part of a pattern caused by climate change,” he said. "But one event in itself is nothing we can really hang our hat on. It’s really hard to say."

While temperatures are expected to rise this week and some parts of the state will receive rain, Tesar said these factors likely won’t be a huge concern. Warm temperatures will cause some snowmelt, but Tesar said the snow will not be melting nearly as fast. While it's supposed to rain in some areas this weekend, Tesar said the showers will be intermittent and will not be as devastating as the atmospheric river.

Jennifer Kitsmiller, a NWS meteorologist in Missoula, said that while northwest Montana saw less flooding compared to other areas in the state, areas along the Highway 2 corridor saw 1.5 to 3 inches of precipitation. Hungry Horse received close to 3 inches of rain in 24 hours, and Kalispell set a new record for June 14 rainfall with 2.07 inches in 24 hours. The previous record, set on June 14, 1973, was .87 inches of rain in 24 hours.

Mountains in Glacier National Park, Whitefish and the Swan Range received 4 to 7 inches of moisture. A snow monitoring site northeast of Bigfork, located at 6,000 feet elevation, reported almost 40 inches of snow.

“The fact that the precipitation came in the form of snow likely saved us from having a bigger flood scenario because not all the liquid in the system immediately melted out,” Jennifer said. “At elevations of 5,500 feet and up, it fell as snow and it’s still sitting there.”

Jennifer said some snow in northwest Montana will melt as temperatures rise on Thursday and Friday, but she doesn’t expect the melt to cause major issues, though rivers will run high and fast.

A low pressure system coming from the Gulf of Alaska is heading toward the northwest Montana this weekend, and NWS meteorologist Jeff Kitsmiller said experts are "worried about it."

In a low pressure system, winds are blown inward, causing air to rise, which produces clouds and condensation.

This low pressure system will be warmer than the atmospheric river. Jeff said there's one big question: Where will the precipitation fall?

"If it's closer to us, it will end up being a pretty big rain event in northwest Montana," he said. "It's tough to tell where it will end up. There's a range of possibilities."

While Jeff said the likelihood of a big rain event in northwest Montana this weekend is low, the consequences would be dire.

"Since the rivers and streams are high already and the Flathead and Whitefish rivers are flooding, adding a lot more rain in the system will become a really big flood situation," he said.

