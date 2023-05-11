A city measure aimed at streamlining development could receive an encore on Monday if the Missoula City Council votes to extend it for a year.

The original ordinance surrounding conditional use permits went into effect for six months in November 2022. It changed some conditionally approved uses to permitted uses, removing the staff time needed to review them for conditional approval.

“These changes were proposed to help provide a more effective delivery of city services by freeing up staff time to review and approve housing and support services to support a safe and healthy community,” explained Jen Gress with Community Planning, Development and Innovation.

Gress said the city is experiencing “historic levels” of development review demands. From January to April, Missoula received 20 subdivision review requests. Fourteen are in process right now, and 32 other projects unrelated to subdivisions are also eating up staff capacity.

“So as you can see, we continue to have a large backlog of projects and our season is just beginning,” she said.

Two projects were immediately able to move from conditional approval to permitted approval thanks to the ordinance’s introduction last year. At least five more would benefit from the ordinance if it were extended.

No changes to the list of uses are proposed with the one-year extension.

Some uses changed in every district, such as offices, schools, veterinary offices and group living. Others changed in specific districts but not others, including animal shelters and boarding, casinos and emergency homeless shelters. Still others remained conditional — bed and breakfasts, detention facilities and hospitals among them.

Gress added that the city is in the process of examining broader development policy changes under its code reform effort.

The public hearing and final decision on the ordinance extension will take place May 15. Council will need to approve it by a two-thirds majority.