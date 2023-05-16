One of the last historic ranches in the Missoula Valley is entering a new chapter.

The LaLonde Ranch, located near Interstate 90 not far from the airport, is a roughly 6-acre piece of property with structures dating back to the 1870s.

Missoula County bought the property in 1991, and over the past few years they’ve worked with Missoula’s Historic Preservation Commission and other community partners to restore the interior of the historic farmhouse for reuse.

On Monday, a local nonprofit called the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition announced they’ll be leasing the farmhouse as office space and coming up with ways to reintroduce agricultural uses to the property.

“We have really built our programs over the years and have been moving almost every other year or so into temporary office space,” explained Bonnie Buckingham, the executive director and co-founder of the coalition. “And I feel like we have looked at this space many, many times over the last decade and wondered what could happen here, how we might get part of that and how it might really help our mission and vision.”

Buckingham said the organization has been around for three years and works to grow a local food economy.

“And one that really supports equal, equitable, affordable food for those who need it,” she said. “For both the general populace and the market that we have here for local food, and that really supports those farmers that are growing that food and also that really protects and preserves the land.”

They have three major programs, she noted. First, they have a Double SNAP Dollars Program in place at over 30 sites across the state, where people can get twice the bang for their buck by buying fresh local produce at farmers markets, thereby supporting local farmers.

Second, they have a senior nutrition program to encourage healthy eating.

And finally, they have what Buckingham called a “rather robust environment program” that is designed to ensure that beginning farmers are successful. They connect beginning farmers and ranchers to land that’s available, and they run a series of educational events called Farmer Field Days. Also, the Certified Farm Startup program teaches farmers about all aspects of the business, from access to capital to finances.

“This space will offer us a center for all the work that we do,” she said.

They’re considering using the preserved land at LaLonde Ranch to create a farm incubator where farmers can learn from other mentors.

“And really expand that beginning farmer program, at an actual site rather than other people’s farms,” Buckingham said.

County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said lots of historic preservation-minded community members helped out with the project, as did the Historic Museum at Fort Missoula. He called the entire endeavor “preserving a critical piece of Missoula’s heritage.”

“This site has obviously been impacted by development, by transportation, but nonetheless it stands out,” Strohmaier said. “I think it’s a gem in the center of our community that shows the juxtaposition of modern development with the history of this place.”