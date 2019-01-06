Try 1 month for 99¢
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Board of Trustees

When: Noon Monday.

Where: Building T-1, Fort Missoula.

Agenda: lantern tours report; upcoming Glacier Country Tourism retreat; AAM and JACS Advocacy Days.

***

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Monday.

Where: Currents Aquatic Center, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

Agenda: ordinance to amend Title 8 Health and Safety to update party responsible for hazardous vegetation cutting, removal or extermination and to clarify language; ordinance to amend Title 12 street, sidewalk and public places regarding curb and sidewalk inspection processes and excavation permit fee refunds; resolution and ordinance amending the Front Street URD Plan to include tourism development as a commercial goal and approval of a project as an Urban Renewal Project; Parks and Recreation Master Fee schedule for facility use, reservations, contracts, permits and programs 2019.

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee 

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway, Annex 151

***

Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Public School Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.

Agenda: Resolution 19-1, calling for a Mill Levy increase; audit contracts. 

***

Target Range Sewer and Water District 

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Target Range School library, 4095 South Ave. W.

*** 

Emergency and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Open Space Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.