Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Board of Trustees
When: Noon Monday.
Where: Building T-1, Fort Missoula.
Agenda: lantern tours report; upcoming Glacier Country Tourism retreat; AAM and JACS Advocacy Days.
***
Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: Currents Aquatic Center, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: ordinance to amend Title 8 Health and Safety to update party responsible for hazardous vegetation cutting, removal or extermination and to clarify language; ordinance to amend Title 12 street, sidewalk and public places regarding curb and sidewalk inspection processes and excavation permit fee refunds; resolution and ordinance amending the Front Street URD Plan to include tourism development as a commercial goal and approval of a project as an Urban Renewal Project; Parks and Recreation Master Fee schedule for facility use, reservations, contracts, permits and programs 2019.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway, Annex 151
***
Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Public School Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Agenda: Resolution 19-1, calling for a Mill Levy increase; audit contracts.
***
Target Range Sewer and Water District
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Target Range School library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Emergency and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Open Space Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.