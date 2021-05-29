Historical Museum at Fort Missoula extended summer hours begin June 1

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will extend its hours starting June 1. Hours will be Mondays-Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays noon–5 p.m. The museum is closed on all major holidays except for July Fourth.

Safety and cleaning protocols will be instituted, and the community is asked to help keep the staff, volunteers and visitors safe by respecting the following guidelines when visiting.

• If not vaccinated, please wear a mask while in the main museum building

• Please respect physical distancing practices

• HMFM will limit the number of visitors in the main museum building to 10.

If you have any questions or any other concerns, contact Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director, 406-258-3471 or mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us.

