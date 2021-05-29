 Skip to main content
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula extended summer hours begin June 1
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula extended summer hours begin June 1

Exhibit

Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, and collections curator Nicole Webb stand in the museum’s exhibit, “Collecting Missoula,” in 2016. The exhibit featured items about and donated by everyday Missoulians.

 Tom Bauer

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will extend its hours starting June 1. Hours will be Mondays-Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays noon–5 p.m. The museum is closed on all major holidays except for July Fourth. 

Safety and cleaning protocols will be instituted, and the community is asked to help keep the staff, volunteers and visitors safe by respecting the following guidelines when visiting.

• If not vaccinated, please wear a mask while in the main museum building

• Please respect physical distancing practices

• HMFM will limit the number of visitors in the main museum building to 10.

If you have any questions or any other concerns, contact Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director, 406-258-3471 or mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us.

