Historical Museum at Fort Missoula moves into winter hours

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will change to winter hours beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The main museum building hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closed Monday. The outside exhibits will be open noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closed Monday. The historic park is open all day, seven days a week.

The museum will be closed on Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.

As a public organization, The museum's primary concern is the safety and well-being of the Missoula community. Remember to physical distance and follow safety guidelines when you are enjoying the museum.

For more information, including hours of operation, tours, events, rentals or ways to support the museum, contact Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director, 406-258-3471 or mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us.

