Historical Museum at Fort Missoula moves into winter hours
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula moves into winter hours

Exhibit

Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, and collections curator Nicole Webb stand in the museum’s exhibit, “Collecting Missoula,” in 2016. The exhibit featured items about and donated by everyday Missoulians.

 Tom Bauer

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will change to winter hours beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7.   

The main museum building hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closed Monday. The outside exhibits will be open noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closed Monday. The historic park is open all day, seven days a week. 

The museum will be closed on Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.

As a public organization, The museum's primary concern is the safety and well-being of the Missoula community. Remember to physical distance and follow safety guidelines when you are enjoying the museum.  

For more information, including hours of operation, tours, events, rentals  or ways to support the museum, contact Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director, 406-258-3471 or mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us.

