Historical Museum at Fort Missoula office closures

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula’s offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and Dec. 31 and and Jan. 1 for the holidays.

As a public organization, the museum's primary concern is the safety and well-being of the Missoula community. It continues to work closely with Missoula City-County Health Department to assess a safe reopen date of the museum building. Currently that date is unknown. It will continue to work within Missoula County guidelines and the museum’s Boards of Directors to keep our community, volunteers and staff safe, while also finding ways to bring the museum to you virtually and through small group tours.

The museum’s 32-acre historic park is open 24/7 to the public and it hopes you take advantage of this beautiful space. Please remember to physical distance when you are enjoying the Historical Museum’s grounds.

If you have any questions or would like to know more about tours, office hours, events or rentals queries, ways you can support the Historical Museum, or any other questions or concerns, contact Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director, 406-258-3471 or mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0