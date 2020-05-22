Historical Museum at Fort Missoula plans to reopen June 1

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula announced this week it will reopen on June 1 with reduced summer hours, including outside exhibits and buildings on the grounds.

"These have been extraordinary times, and we want to first thank our community and each of you for your support and working together to protect our community during the COVID-19 pandemic," said a news release from development and communications director Jessie Rogers. "We know this pandemic is not over, and we all need to continue to physical distance and stay true to the safety protocols put in place by organizations and government."

The Museum will operate 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Hours from 10 a.m. to noon will be reserved for vulnerable populations, and the museum will close at 4 p.m. each day for cleaning and sanitizing.

"We are working to install new safety and cleaning protocols and ask our community to help keep all our staff, volunteers, and visitors safe," the news release said.

The Museum also asks that visitors please respect the following guidelines: