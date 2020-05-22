Historical Museum at Fort Missoula plans to reopen June 1

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula announced this week it will reopen on June 1 with reduced summer hours, including outside exhibits and buildings on the grounds.
"These have been extraordinary times, and we want to first thank our community and each of you for your support and working together to protect our community during the COVID-19 pandemic," said a news release from development and communications director Jessie Rogers. "We know this pandemic is not over, and we all need to continue to physical distance and stay true to the safety protocols put in place by organizations and government."
The Museum will operate 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Hours from 10 a.m. to noon will be reserved for vulnerable populations, and the museum will close at 4 p.m. each day for cleaning and sanitizing.
"We are working to install new safety and cleaning protocols and ask our community to help keep all our staff, volunteers, and visitors safe," the news release said.
The Museum also asks that visitors please respect the following guidelines:
- Wear a mask while in the main museum building.
- Respect physical distancing practices.
- Sign in with your contact information.
- HMFM will limit the number of visitors in the main museum building to 10.
- Take advantage of free hand sanitizer.
- Respect traffic patterns in galleries.
"Just like in 1918, when the flu ravaged our world, nation, and state, these protocols are what we each need to do in order to protect those we hold dear and our communities. Now, just like 100 years ago, we have all been touched by this historic event and when we work together, we are strong," the news release said.
All collections and/or book donations will be accepted by pre-arranged appointment only. There will be no exceptions.
For collections donations, contact Ted Hughes at 258-3472 or thughes@missoulacounty.us. For book donations, contact Matt Lautzenheiser at 258-3471 or mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us.
The Museum notes its open plan hinges on the community continuing to show no increase in COVID-19 cases and procedures put in place by the Missoula County Health Department and Governor’s Office.
"As a public organization, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of the Missoula Community," said the news release.
Contact Lautzenheiser, executive director, with questions at 258-3471 or mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us.
