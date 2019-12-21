With a twinkle in his eye, Don Spritzer pointed to a display of vintage Christmas lights, explaining the history of the various bulbs and how each one worked.
“I’ve been fascinated with Christmas bubble lights ever since I can remember, from at least age 3 and 4 growing up in the ‘50s,” he said.
Spritzer has been collecting vintage Christmas lights for more than 20 years and has a special affinity for old school bubble lights popular during the 1950s. A slice of his collection is currently on display as part of the holiday exhibit at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, and "Celebrating the Return of the Light: Because it’s so Darn Dark all the Time!" will be open through Sunday, Jan. 12.
Walking into the exhibit is like walking into yesteryear, with lights from decades-past dating back to the 1920s. The 1950s bubble lights are the obvious star of the show.
“When you were growing up in the ‘50s, practically everybody had bubble lights,” Spritzer said. “They were the lights to have at Christmastime.”
This time of year, the museum gets a lot of families visiting, said museum aide Anne Smyrl. She said the vintage light display has given both young and old an opportunity to connect.
“You can just hear the bonding happening with the family as grandparents or even parents talk to their kids about the lights,” she said.
***
Spritzer, a retired reference librarian, said the style became popular after the war, and millions of sets were sold during the ‘50s.
“You might say they emerged about the same time us Baby Boomers emerged from the womb,” he said. “And they were extremely popular.”
The bubble lights resemble the lava lamps that were popular in the 1970s, with a colorful base and a lighted tube with liquid bubbling up inside — hence the name. Because of the liquid's low boiling point, the modest heat generated by the lamp causes the liquid to boil. They’re meant to be placed on Christmas trees, each with an individual clip to fasten to the branches.
By the 1960s, Spritzer said bubble lights were being phased out, which is part of why they’ve become a collector's item nowadays.
They were replaced partly because they can be dangerous and have a short lifetime, as they burn hotter and use more power than modern LED lights. Spritzer said you might get three or four Christmases out of a set if you were really lucky.
“My mom was often buying new bubble lights,” he said.
They’re also a lot of work.
“Bubble lights were kind of a pain in the neck,” he said. “You have to keep them upright on the tree. You can’t just string them around like you do strands of tinsel.”
And sometimes they refuse to bubble.
“If they’re not bubbling, you can tap lightly on the tubes,” he said. “And if that doesn’t work, you can actually unscrew them and shake them.”
***
When Spritzer first started searching for vintage lights, he said it was a struggle to find them. It wasn’t until the magic of the internet came along that he was able to really grow his collection.
“It opened up a whole new world for me, for this thing I was interested in, because I couldn’t believe how many different lights there were,” he said. “Things that I’d never seen for sale. And of course it also opened a new way to blow a whole lot of money.”
When he first discovered eBay, which is where he’s sourced most of his collection, he said vintage bubble lights were priced fairly reasonably. But as they’ve become a collector's item, prices have skyrocketed.
“They’ve gone up in price, which is both good and bad,” he said, adding that he saw a set of mint condition bubble lights sell for $1,300 recently.
“It was one set of lights that was probably $2.95 when they first came out,” he said. “When something becomes collectible, that’s what happens.”
Certain factors influence how desirable a bubble light set may be, like color, brand and when it was manufactured. As an example, he said a company called Noma, which was the main company that made bubble lights during their height of popularity, placed a special glass slug inside the tube of the light because they thought it caused them to bubble faster.
“They realized that it didn’t make any difference, and so after a couple years, they quit putting the slugs in,” he said. “As a result, as collectors' items, the ones with the slugs in them are worth more than the ones that don’t have slugs.”
Color is another important detail for collectors, and purple and green bubble lights are the most rare, he said.
Many of the bubble light varieties were only on the market for a short period of time, like the “shooting star” bubble lights he said are the hardest to find because they were only sold for one year. The display features a shooting star light, which is unique because the bubbles float up the tube, but they also float back down.
“You see the bubbles rise, and then they fall, and that’s caused because there are two oils of two different consistencies in the tube,” he said.
***
Besides the bubble lights, the display includes the vintage colorful cone-shaped C6 and C7 bulbs and the larger C9s used almost exclusively for outdoor lighting. He said you can find those more easily than the bubble lights.
He also included a set of 1930s Christmas light covers featuring the famous Disney characters.
He said he’s happy with his current collection and has more lights than he can display, so he’s not accumulating as many new sets as of late.
“I have so many lights now, 15 years ago we went from one tree in the living room to two trees, and it’s still probably maybe only a quarter of the lights I own.”
Spritzer talks about the lights with a warm nostalgia he said he shares with many visitors of the exhibit, adding that if you’re of a certain age, you remember them well.
Ted Hughes, curator of collections at the museum, pointed to tiny fingerprints on the glass towards the bottom of the display, saying kids may not remember them, but they’re equally as fascinated by the vibrant colors and bright lights.
Having a display like this at the museum is a way to educate kids about something from a bygone era they didn’t get to see firsthand, Hughes said.
“We can take anything, and we can just really let you learn about its history.”
The exhibit features signs explaining the history of Christmas lights, dating back to the first ones invented by Thomas Edison.
Hughes said the older lights have a quality that more modern lights can’t produce.
“I like the LED lights just for the atmosphere they create, but they don’t have the je ne sais quoi,” he said.
The bubble lights have a relaxing quality, Spritzer said, unlike the modern neon LED lights that are used today.
“Christmastime at my house, when you can turn out all the lights and you have a tree full of those slowly bubbling lights, it’s just kind of a soothing, comforting, neat holiday feeling,” he said.
And while Spritzer might not be trying to grow his collection these days, he said he’ll continue to display them at his home for Christmases to come. For him, it’s a labor of love.
“Most people throw the lights on and forget it, but with me, it’s a lot of work. But I think the rewards are certainly worth it.”