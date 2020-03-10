Historical Society launches Historic Montana website

A mobile app of Historic Montana can be downloaded for free from the Apple or Google Play stores to any personal device. Text can be downloaded from the app before heading out to explore where there’s not internet or cellular connections. Visitors to the Historical Society in Helena can try out an app on a dedicated iPad outside the second-floor MHS Research Center.

Interactive maps allow you to easily find a feature you’re looking for, from the likes of 110-year-old Bestwick’s Market in Alberton, to Evaro School, to the Florence Hotel in Missoula to First Presbyterian Church in Philipsburg; to the Wahkpa Chu’gn Buffalo Jump near Havre to the Vogt-Numberg Farm Historic District in far eastern Montana near Wibaux.

As for Watkins at the Virginia City cemetery, he’s in good company. Bill Fairweather, discoverer of Alder Gulch, is buried at Hillside, as are "Vigilantes of Montana" author Thomas Dimsdale, African American businesswoman Sarah Bickford and may other prominent pioneers.