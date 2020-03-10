Historical Society launches Historic Montana website

The remains of one Joseph Watkins lie high on the hill above Montana’s Virginia City. Watkins died on March 22, 1865, and is buried with some 700 others in Hillside Cemetery, across the ridge to the east of the more infamous Boot Hill.
“After interment of five road agents (on Boot Hill) in January 1864, citizens preferred to bury relatives elsewhere,” according to the newly expanded online collection, Historic Montana, rolled out Monday by the Montana Historical Society.
Historicmt.org is a collection of photographs, maps, and nearly 1,800 colorful essays introducing the buildings, neighborhoods and cultural sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The content is reproduced from the thousands of National Register interpretive signs at properties across Montana.
“Whether you’re sitting in your living room, shopping downtown, or driving down a rural road in Eastern Montana, Historic Montana is the go-to resource to learn about many of Montana’s National Register historic sites,” Christine Brown, historian and project manager for the Montana Historical Society, said in the announcement. “It’s an invaluable tool for students and teachers, researchers, genealogists, and curious travelers delving into place-based Montana history.”
The Historical Society’s outreach and interpretation team has enhanced a previous website, explorebig.org, to upload its entire treasure trove of National Register sign texts compiled over the past 30 years. Most properties listed in Historic Montana also have at least one photograph and links to further reading and additional images. Users can also choose from 75 different curated tours, including historic districts such as Butte, Red Lodge and Virginia City, or themed tours such as early Montana, railroads, courthouse or labor temples.
A mobile app of Historic Montana can be downloaded for free from the Apple or Google Play stores to any personal device. Text can be downloaded from the app before heading out to explore where there’s not internet or cellular connections. Visitors to the Historical Society in Helena can try out an app on a dedicated iPad outside the second-floor MHS Research Center.
Interactive maps allow you to easily find a feature you’re looking for, from the likes of 110-year-old Bestwick’s Market in Alberton, to Evaro School, to the Florence Hotel in Missoula to First Presbyterian Church in Philipsburg; to the Wahkpa Chu’gn Buffalo Jump near Havre to the Vogt-Numberg Farm Historic District in far eastern Montana near Wibaux.
As for Watkins at the Virginia City cemetery, he’s in good company. Bill Fairweather, discoverer of Alder Gulch, is buried at Hillside, as are "Vigilantes of Montana" author Thomas Dimsdale, African American businesswoman Sarah Bickford and may other prominent pioneers.
Work on historicmt.org is ongoing. Historians at the Montana Historical Society create 50 to 100 new National Register signs each year and that content will be added to the site monthly. The public is also invited to submit historic and contemporary photos for inclusion in the website and app. Email jpeg files 1MB or smaller per photo with the property name and address to Christine.brown@mt.gov. Mail print copies to Brown at Montana Historical Society, PO BOX 201201, Helena, MT 59620. Print copies will not be returned.
For information about purchasing a Montana Historical Society National Register of Historic Places sign for your property, visit mhs.mt.gov/Shpo/Signs.