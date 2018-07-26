You’ll see old saws this summer if you walk into The Barn south of Seeley Lake.
Crosscuts, two-man chainsaws, and on, dating back to the early 1900s and emblematic of what made this region tick.
“They’re massive,” Gary Miller said Tuesday. “They were all brought in and donated by loggers who had them sitting around someplace, but they’re in immaculate order.”
What you won’t see are the problems Miller and the board of Seeley Lake Historical Museum and Visitor Center have had heating and cooling the place.
“The furnace is a ground-source heating system and like the rest of us, it’s tired,” said Miller, president of the museum board and one of those who were instrumental in turning the former Double Arrow Ranch barn into a local museum in 1999 and 2000.
Miller hadn’t checked the museum mail for a few days, so it was news of the good kind to learn the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula had made the museum a recipient of a $2,500 Preserving Missoula County’s history grant.
It's one of five county preservation grants announced this week for fiscal year 2019.
“It’s actually one of the favorite things I think we do,” said Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director at the county’s Historical Museum at Fort Missoula (HMFM).
Each year a six-person committee consisting of museum board members and others from the community divvies up $10,000. The money comes from a 2-mill levy to HMFM passed by county voters in 2002.
“The idea was there would be portion of it that we’d distribute among other small museums in the community,” Lautzenheiser said. “That’s grown to be not just museums, but other organizations with historic preservation projects.”
A 20-percent match is required, with half of that in volunteer hours.
"I think it's important to note the historical museum is really supportive of all these small outlying museums " said Judy Matson of the Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum. "We could be viewed as kind of nuisances but we're welcomed to participate in all kinds of learning experiences. It really strengthens the whole preservation of history in our county because of their attitude."
Last year Five Valleys Land Trust received the maximum $5,000 to design and build an ADA-accessible trail and put up six interpretive signs at the confluence of Rock Creek and the Clark Fork River. The Society of American Foresters got $3,200 to extend the pole barn at Fort Missoula’s Forestry Interpretive Area. The Upper Swan Valley Historical Society was granted $1,800 to expand its digital history tour offered through Next Exit History.
A rundown of this year's grants:
Seeley Lake Historical Museum and Visitor Center ($2,500): The museum board will use its $2,500 to help fix and upgrade that tired furnace system. Don Skillicorn of High Mountain Heating and Air in Seeley Lake just looked the whole thing over.
"He said it'll probably make it through the season," said Miller. "This grant will help us where he can go in there and make upgrades and it'll hopefully go another 5-10 years."
Nine Mile Community Center's Stark Schoolhouse ($2,600): “We figure for everyday upkeep and maintenance, insurance on the building, liability, and to pay the monthly phone bill costs about $5,000 a year just to keep the doors open,” said Sharon Sweeney, president of the community center board of directors. “So when we want to do something extra we are either blessed with a generous individual or two, or lots of individuals from the valley, or grants. Most often all three.”
Ninemile's problems are peeling ceiling plaster and holes in the walls of the historic schoolhouse five miles up Ninemile Road. It was built in 1915 and has served as an official community gathering place since 1949.
“The old plaster is probably, if not the original, I don’t know how old it is,” said Sweeney. “It’s starting to delaminate from the ceiling.”
With match money already in hand, the board has purchased new lighting and is planning this week to call on dry-wallers to look at the problem. Sweeney said the center gets a lot of use throughout the year.
“We have our craft fair after Thanksgiving, so we’re hoping to have it all done by Thanksgiving,” Sweeney said. “I also am a realist and I know contractors are very, very busy right now.”
Missoula Downtown Foundation ($1,200): The county grant money will be used to buy iPads for tour guides to use on the new “Unseen Missoula” walking tours. Each Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. since the first of June, guides and tour facilitators have escorted small groups on the Secrets of the Clark Fork River walk and the Basements and Back Alleys tour.
“The iPads will help us get people registered and checked in at the start at Caras Park and showcase and display historical photos on the tour,” said Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Missoula Downtown Partnership.
The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for seniors, juniors and military personnel. Some 150 people, most of them local, took the tours in the first month. The Basements and Back Alleys tours is booked up through August, even though a third weekly tour has been added on Saturdays at 9 a.m.
“It’s been quite amazing for us because it’s an opportunity to showcase downtown in a different light than a 3,000-person festival does with a very intimate, hour-and-a-half walking tour for 10 to 12 people,” McCarthy said. “We haven’t really done a lot of marketing because the tours filled up so quickly."
Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum ($1,129): Artifacts and collections continue to pour in at the 10-year-old center next to the Bonner Post Office.
Lautzenheiser said it’s among a growing number of smaller museums making the transition to Past Perfect Museum software that the larger ones already use. The county grant will help with the conversion from an older program.
Matson said HMFM curator Ted Hughes has offered to train Bonner museum volunteers on its use.
"It's what's used by the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, so we are wanting to make a collection reporting compatible to theirs," Matson said. "People will be able to search for a key word or subject (on the Bonner museum website) and come up with a particular item or oral history that's talking about a subject."
Many of the museum's artifacts are related to the Bonner mill and timber industry history. A picture of each will be part of the cataloging, as will be the 2,000 or so photographs the museum has scanned and the roughly 30 oral history recordings.
"It's important because we are not centrally located to make sure that people interested in studying a subject can get all the information available in our museum," said Matson. "This way we can share the history."
Travelers' Rest Preservation and Heritage Association ($2,500): It’s been 10 years since Travelers’ Rest State Park in Lolo offered a new brochure for self-guided tours around its half-mile loop trail. The $2,500 grant to the Travelers’ Rest Preservation and Heritage Association will help cover expenses of designing and printing one.
“They wanted to update it with some of the new information,” said Lautzenheiser, who can relate.
“We probably need to do the same thing” at HMFM, he said. “As you grow and change over time, it takes updating. You get different people as volunteers and your interpretations change.”
Travelers' Rest was a key stop on the Lewis and Clark trail and a travel and trade crossroads for centuries before that. It wasn’t definitely located and made into a state park until 2002, a couple of years before the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial began.