History spared: Tribal artifacts survive People's Center fire

“I said, yeah. I thought that was really a good thing. I welcomed him to do that,” Torosian said.

That was the last time she talked to Draper. When she and her staff heard he’d been arrested on Aug. 24 for allegedly starting a fire in trees near the old mill, “we were all like, are you kidding me?” Torosian said.

“We didn’t want to believe it was him. We just thought, no way, he was such a nice guy that we met over there. And then this,” she said, gesturing toward the gutted People’s Center.

“I honestly don’t know what he was thinking. I just feel like we’d welcomed him and we’d treated him so well. I don’t know what he was thinking to come back and destroy everything we had here.”

Bell could not say what ignited the fire. Local fire crews were hampered by both the blocked doors and the lack of a fire hydrant on the grounds. The fire, reported at around 8 p.m. Sunday, burst through the decorative light feature on the roof of the center shortly after midnight, Torosian said.