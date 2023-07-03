A $10-million pot of grant money will help preserve 44 historic Montana landmarks, including Missoula's Fort Missoula Historical Museum.
The money comes through the Montana Department of Commerce's Historic Preservation Grant Program. This year, 31 communities across the state benefited from grant assistance.
“It is important for us to showcase our state’s rich history, as well as the culture and heritage that created Montana as we know it today,” said Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of Commerce. “Montana Historic Preservation Grants help Montana communities increase economic development, community revitalization and statewide tourism through added investment, job creation, business expansion and local tax-base growth.”
Project improvements may include infrastructure repair, building renovations, maintenance, remediating building code issues, security enhancements and fire protection.
People are also reading…
In Missoula, the Fort Missoula Historical Museum will receive $175,200. The National Museum of Forest Service History received a $300,000 grant, while the Lenox Flats Building was awarded $100,000.
Regionally, Hamilton received $100,000 for the Daly Mansion, West Glacier received $493,200 for the Wheeler Cabin, Browning received $500,000 for the Blackfoot Spiritual & Heritage Center, Deer Lodge received $283,500 for the Deer Lodge City Hall, Kalispell received $31,000 for the Hockaday Museum of Art, and Polson received $70,351 for the Miracle of America Museum.
Other grant awardees included:
- Anaconda: $235,000 for the Copper Village Museum and Arts Center
- Baker: $160,000 for the Baker State Bank Building
- Billings: $100,000 for the Acme Building
- Billings: $414,400 for the Billings Depot
- Billings: $500,000 for Moss Mansion
- Billings: $ 236,000 for the Babcock Theatre
- Butte: $500,000 for the Kelly Block Building
- Columbus: $500,000 for the Stillwater County Courthouse
- Fort Peck: $500,000 for the Fort Peck Theatre
- Glendive: $116,000 for the Charles Krug House
- Great Falls: $340,000 for The History Museum
- Great Falls: $400,000 for the Rocky Mountain Building
- Great Falls: $250,000 for the Great Falls Civic Center
- Great Falls: $300,979 for the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art
- Harlowton: $375,000 for the Harlowton Roundhouse
- Havre: $359,672 for Havre Beneath the Streets
- Helena: $90,040 for the Montana Club
- Joliet: $83,000 for the Joliet Town Hall and Courthouse
- Jordan: $400,000 for the Garfield County Museum
- Lewistown: $100,000 for Oullette Place
- Lewistown: $270,000 for the Waite House
- Libby: $173,659 for the Historic Hotel Libby
- Livingston: $392,277 for the Historic Teslow Grain Elevator
- Malta: $221,590 for the Edward & McLellan Block
- Miles City: $119,688 for the Miles City Convent Keepers Community Center
- Miles City: $200,000 for Miles City Elks Lodge #537
- Miles City: $500,000 for the Milligan Building
- Red Lodge: $136,366 for the A.D. Whitcomb Garage
- Red Lodge: $367,578 for the Roosevelt Center
- Ringling: $141,773 for the Ringling Church
- Shelby: $5,600 for the Shelby Town Hall
- Virginia City: $141,250 for the Coggswell-Taylor House
- Virginia City: $161,201 for the Hickman House
- Walkerville: $25,000 for the Walkerville Community Market
- Winnett: $498,720 for the Petroleum County Courthouse
Eligible applicants for the MHPG program include incorporated nonprofit organizations, incorporated cities or towns, associations, counties and tribal governments. The next application cycle for the MHPG program is expected to be in the fall of 2023 with a tentative grant deadline of February 28, 2024.
For more information, visit comdev.mt.gov.