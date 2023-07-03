A $10-million pot of grant money will help preserve 44 historic Montana landmarks, including Missoula's Fort Missoula Historical Museum.

The money comes through the Montana Department of Commerce's Historic Preservation Grant Program. This year, 31 communities across the state benefited from grant assistance.

“It is important for us to showcase our state’s rich history, as well as the culture and heritage that created Montana as we know it today,” said Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of Commerce. “Montana Historic Preservation Grants help Montana communities increase economic development, community revitalization and statewide tourism through added investment, job creation, business expansion and local tax-base growth.”

Project improvements may include infrastructure repair, building renovations, maintenance, remediating building code issues, security enhancements and fire protection.

In Missoula, the Fort Missoula Historical Museum will receive $175,200. The National Museum of Forest Service History received a $300,000 grant, while the Lenox Flats Building was awarded $100,000.

Regionally, Hamilton received $100,000 for the Daly Mansion, West Glacier received $493,200 for the Wheeler Cabin, Browning received $500,000 for the Blackfoot Spiritual & Heritage Center, Deer Lodge received $283,500 for the Deer Lodge City Hall, Kalispell received $31,000 for the Hockaday Museum of Art, and Polson received $70,351 for the Miracle of America Museum.

Other grant awardees included:

Anaconda: $235,000 for the Copper Village Museum and Arts Center

Baker: $160,000 for the Baker State Bank Building

Billings: $100,000 for the Acme Building

Billings: $414,400 for the Billings Depot

Billings: $500,000 for Moss Mansion

Billings: $ 236,000 for the Babcock Theatre

Butte: $500,000 for the Kelly Block Building

Columbus: $500,000 for the Stillwater County Courthouse

Fort Peck: $500,000 for the Fort Peck Theatre

Glendive: $116,000 for the Charles Krug House

Great Falls: $340,000 for The History Museum

Great Falls: $400,000 for the Rocky Mountain Building

Great Falls: $250,000 for the Great Falls Civic Center

Great Falls: $300,979 for the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art

Harlowton: $375,000 for the Harlowton Roundhouse

Havre: $359,672 for Havre Beneath the Streets

Helena: $90,040 for the Montana Club

Joliet: $83,000 for the Joliet Town Hall and Courthouse

Jordan: $400,000 for the Garfield County Museum

Lewistown: $100,000 for Oullette Place

Lewistown: $270,000 for the Waite House

Libby: $173,659 for the Historic Hotel Libby

Livingston: $392,277 for the Historic Teslow Grain Elevator

Malta: $221,590 for the Edward & McLellan Block

Miles City: $119,688 for the Miles City Convent Keepers Community Center

Miles City: $200,000 for Miles City Elks Lodge #537

Miles City: $500,000 for the Milligan Building

Red Lodge: $136,366 for the A.D. Whitcomb Garage

Red Lodge: $367,578 for the Roosevelt Center

Ringling: $141,773 for the Ringling Church

Shelby: $5,600 for the Shelby Town Hall

Virginia City: $141,250 for the Coggswell-Taylor House

Virginia City: $161,201 for the Hickman House

Walkerville: $25,000 for the Walkerville Community Market

Winnett: $498,720 for the Petroleum County Courthouse

Eligible applicants for the MHPG program include incorporated nonprofit organizations, incorporated cities or towns, associations, counties and tribal governments. The next application cycle for the MHPG program is expected to be in the fall of 2023 with a tentative grant deadline of February 28, 2024.

For more information, visit comdev.mt.gov.