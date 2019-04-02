Hoagieville neighbors will get a second bite at protesting the proposed removal of a barricade that will allow public access through an alley.
After the Missoula City Council held two public hearings on March 18 and March 25, the eight councilors present voted unanimously to remove the barrier. Only two people spoke at the initial public hearing on March 18, both of whom work at the adjacent Domino’s pizza parlor, and requested the barrier be kept in place to slow down vehicles.
The barrier was installed in 1988 midway in the alley behind Hoagieville, which connects South Avenue to Livingston Street, after neighbors complained about high traffic volume and speeds. Today, as the building footprint is changing with the transformation of the drive-through restaurant to a coffee, beer and wine taproom, it eliminates one of the two accesses from Higgins.
Based on the parking lot layout, taproom owner Chris Goble requested opening the alley to provide a second access at the west end of the parking lot from the alley. He planned to pave the alley and install speed bumps to ensure people would drive slowly.
Councilor Michelle Cares noted at the March 25 meeting that the speed bumps should alleviate concerns about traffic, and will help Goble with customers’ travel.
But on March 28, the city received a notice from Attorney Doug Skjelset, who represents a neighbor whose front door is “within feet” of the alley. The additional vehicular traffic anticipated from removing the barricade will affect “her sleep and peaceful enjoyment of her home she’s owned since 1956 and decreases the value of her property since she will be pressed for space on both sides — east and west now,” Skjelset wrote in a letter to the city.
Skjelset also questioned whether the city’s legal notices of the public hearings were posted in a timely manner, since they appeared in the Missoulian only one day before each hearing. He added that removing the barricade required a petition by 50 percent of the owners on the street or alley, and that two of the three affected parties — his client and another neighbor — are opposed to opening the entire alley.
City Attorney Jim Nugent said that during the course of investigating Skjelset’s concerns, he realized the city didn’t send direct mail notices to each property owner abutting any of the alleys in the block.
“Apparently, there is no specific city ordinance provision that requires direct notice to the property owners abutting the alley for reopening a closed public right-of-way in city ordinance,” Nugent wrote in an email to City Council members.
Nugent added that while there is a specific published notice provision in Montana state law for closing or vacating a public right of way like an alley, the state law doesn’t specifically address reopening a closed public right of way.
Monday night, the City Council agreed to reconsider the barrier’s removal during its April 8 meeting, but Mayor John Engen cautioned that doesn’t mean the outcome will be different. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 140 W. Pine St.
“That means the council will hear from you again, and consider the item again,” Engen told Skjelset. “That doesn’t necessarily mean that the vote will change.”