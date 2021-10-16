Hob Nob restaurant in Missoula to close

The Hob Nob, a breakfast and lunch restaurant on the Hip Strip at 531 S. Higgins in Missoula, has announced it is permanently closing in November.

"As the Hob Nob turns 20 and our lease is coming to an end, we have decided the time has come to hang up our aprons and retire from the restaurant business," owner Justin Alterowitz posted on Facebook on Friday. "Our deepest heartfelt gratitude to all of you that have supported our business though out the years. We have met so many wonderful people and have formed lifelong friendships. Our last day of business will be Sunday November 14th."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The post got an outpouring of support from fans.

"Best place for breakfast in town," wrote Wendy Neal. "You will be missed."

"Ya'll will be missed for sure," wrote Elizabeth Stuckey. "Thanks for creating such a special place and such yummy food."

"My spouse and I had our first date at the Hob Nob when you were in the Union Club," wrote Adrian Elliot Keith. "The specials were written on an old chalkboard. Thank you for the delicious food and wonderful memories."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.