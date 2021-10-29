Hobby Lobby secures building permit for old Lucky's site at Southgate Mall

Southgate Mall in Missoula has obtained a building permit to renovate a space for a new Hobby Lobby mercantile store.

The Hobby Lobby would occupy the 51,000-square-foot former Lucky’s Market grocery store space, which is currently being used by Missoula County as a vaccine clinic site.

Southgate Mall’s general manager did not return a request seeking comment on Friday, nor did representatives for Washington Prime Group, the company that owns the mall. A request for comment from Hobby Lobby was also not immediately returned.

The building permit is for renovating the existing space along with the addition of an exterior vestibule and a mezzanine for storage. The total project cost is estimated to be around $2.4 million.

Hobby Lobby is an arts and crafts supplies chain that has stores in Billings, Helena, Great Falls and Kalispell, along with 900 other locations nationwide. It has been involved in several controversies over the years.

In 2012, it filed a lawsuit claiming religious beliefs exempted it from providing emergency contraceptives as part of its employer-provided health insurance. The company won a 5-4 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in the case.

In 2018, a district court in New York ordered the company to return thousands of artifacts that had been looted from Iraq. And owner David Green has been accused of donating to anti-LGBTQ groups.

The Missoula Valley Winter Market, which operated in the old Lucky’s space last winter, announced recently that their new location will be through the west entrance of the mall.

