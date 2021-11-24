Holiday art shows around Missoula

The holidays are an important time of year for artists, as customers turn out at art markets and holiday sales. Here are some of the big art sales happening around Missoula this season.

Holiday Made Fair

Sunday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Adams Center, University of Montana.

One of the biggest art markets of the year is back, with upward of 200 artists filling the Adams Center with alternative crafts, art, clothing, furniture and more. It’s free to get in, and you can pay $10 to go in an hour earlier, with proceeds going to the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center. Plot out your strategy in advance at handmademontana.com, where all the artists are featured.

Clay Studio of Missoula holiday sale and show

Dec. 3-23. Hours are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12-3 p.m. Opening reception: Friday, Dec. 3, 2-5 p.m.; open house Saturday, Dec. 11, 2-5 p.m. 1106 Hawthorne St.

The nonprofit ceramic center is featuring work by its resident artists, alumni and artists from around Missoula and farther outside. Expect work in clay of all varieties, from the sculptural to the functional.

Head to the open house to see demos by artists and instructors and decoration painting and more.

A. Banks Holiday Miniature Show

In December, with reception First Friday, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m. at 131 E. Main St.

The city's newest gallery, which features art spanning from Western to impressionism, holds its first "Holiday Miniature Show," with small works from its artists. Head to abanksgallery.com for more information.

Dana Gallery’s ‘Deck the Walls’

Now on view at gallery, located at 246 N. Higgins Ave.

The Dana Gallery, the longest-running one in town, is showing from its roster of painters, most of whom engage in landscape or impressionism. They include Ben Bloch, Clay Pape, Caleb Meyer, Robert Moore, R. David Wilson and more.

Radius Gallery

On view through Dec. 30 at 120 N. Higgins Ave. Nov. 29: Cyber Monday with online-only sale of pieces by Adrian Arleo, Stephanie Frostad, Julia Galloway, Beth Lo and Shalene Valenzuela.

The contemporary art gallery recruited more than 150 artists for its annual holiday sale, with enough pieces that they’ll keep cycling in new work as things are sold. The complete show is viewable on radiusgallery.com.

Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing

Through December. First Friday reception is Dec. 3, 5-9 p.m.

Don Mundt’s gallery has long been a viewing place for veteran Montana artists whose styles include contemporary photography, modern abstraction, landscape and more. The holiday show features a selection of works by Chris Autio, James Dew, Nancy Erickson, Stephanie Frostad, George Gogas, Walter Hook, Bob Phinney, Dennis Sloan, Teresa Garland Warner and more.

ZACC Friends and Family Holiday Show

Through December. First Friday reception is Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m., 216 W. Main St.

Like the community center itself, ZACC group shows are a place where youth artists, alternative creators, veteran professionals and passionate part-timers all share space. Their annual holiday show is not different, with former and current ZACC employees, volunteers, students and more, showing work.

Head to the reception for their open house which includes art, free "bring your own T-shirt" screen-printing, live music by Cory Fay and the Good Goddamn (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and Jessie Hadden of Worst Feelings (7-8 p.m.). Beer and wine and cider available for purchase, along with "Santa selfie stations."

Wildfire Ceramic Studio

Dec. 3-23, with a First Friday opening on Dec. 3 from 5-9 p.m. After the show opening, gallery hours are Wednesday-Friday, 12-6 p.m. and Saturday, 12-3 p.m. Located at 2502 Murphy Unit A. off West Broadway.

The artist-run ceramic studio off West Broadway, which has a gallery and studio space, is hosting a holiday sale. Formed in 2020, Wildfire is home to younger artists who will be showing their work, along with artists from around the country. Residents include Ryan Caldwell, Maya Moen, Lane Chapman, Sarah Conti, Gabs Conway, Stephanie Dishno and Bruce Kitts.

Go to wildfireceramicstudio.com.

University of Montana Clay Guild’s holiday sale

Thursday, Dec. 9, 4-7 p.m. and Dec. 10-12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Located in the UM ceramic studio in the Art Annex, located on the south end of the Grizzly Pool building.

The student guild is throwing a holiday sale with work by graduate students, post-baccalaureates and undergraduates. Options will include pottery, jewelry and sculpture, plus a raffle to win pieces by UM professor Julia Galloway.

You can also stop in the gallery next door to see a student holiday exhibition juried by Soojin Choi, a long-term resident at the Archie Bray Foundation in Helena.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.