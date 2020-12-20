Holidays amid COVID-19: Missoula celebrations look different than years past

“All the players were so thankful to be able to to play together because we can all play by ourselves but it just doesn't cut it,” Gillett said. “The joy of making music for almost all of us comes from playing with each other.”

Many local shops have also forged on through the holiday season with social distancing measures in place, among other precautions.

Rockin Rudy’s is one of many stories that has implemented a policy for some customers to wait outside when the store reaches its capacity under current COVID-19 directives.

Amelia Regalado, the store’s general manager, said business has remained steady and is picking up with Christmas around the corner.

“It’s the holiday season so it's really busy and it’s pretty similar in that sense,” Regalado said. “People are still out supporting local but we have a ton more people doing curbside and phone orders.”

The store recently listed more items on their website, but Regalado said she expects the store to stay busy until Christmas and expects that they’ll have to continue limiting capacity. The upside has been a more positive shopping experience.