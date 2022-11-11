Holland Lake Lodge analysis decision possible in coming days

A decision on how much the Flathead National Forest will analyze a controversial proposal to expand Holland Lake Lodge could come out this coming week.

Critics of the proposed project, put forth by Utah-based ski corporation POWDR, argue that the magnitude of the possible expansion requires rigorous analysis by the U.S. Forest Service under federal law. They have petitioned the agency to conduct an environmental impact statement (EIS), the most rigorous of three levels of analysis under NEPA, the National Environmental Policy Act. Groups like Save Holland Lake, which quickly formed late this summer in response to the first public comment period on the project, have requested that the forest conduct an EIS and ultimately deny the proposal.

Meanwhile, the Flathead National Forest has been working since April to steer the project through the approval and public comment processes under a categorical exclusion, the least rigorous and most expedient method of analysis, generally reserved for small projects with no significant impact on the environment.

A decision by the forest on whether to move forward with a categorical exclusion or to conduct further analysis through an environmental assessment (EA) — the middle of three levels of analysis — could hinge on whether the proposal would significantly expand the lodge's operational footprint beyond its current permitted footprint. That decision could come this week, according to forest spokeswoman Tami MacKenzie. The Daily Montanan was the first to report on the impending decision.

POWDR, a Park City-based resort corporation whose properties include 11 ski resorts, has partnered with longtime Holland Lake Lodge owner Christian Wohlfeil to propose 32 new buildings — including a 28-room lodge, a restaurant and 26 cabins — and the removal of 10 structures around the historic lodge. Wohlfeil is under contract to sell to POWDR, which already owns a stake in the business.

The current proposal covers about 15 acres under a Special Use Permit. Steele said last month that he originally thought the 15-acre proposal was the same size as the lodge’s existing permit and wouldn’t be an expansion. He later realized that the lodge’s current permit is for 10.53 acres, not 15. And with the inclusion of a 3.8-acre wastewater facility POWDR would take over, the proposal balloons to a total 18.8 acres, or a 78.5% increase in the permitted area.

Thousands of people have submitted public comments, spoken at meetings, written to newspapers and taken to social media to oppose the expansion. Opponents of the project cite increased traffic and tourism burden on the Swan Valley, impacts to wildlife, increased wastewater and garbage, limited wildfire evacuation, impacts to freshwater, and fears of a corporate, profit-driven facility too expensive for many Montanans to enjoy. Of 6,507 public comments available on the forest's webpage for the proposal, nearly all expressed strong opposition.

In a Nov. 7 statement to the Missoulian and Helena Independent-Record, Wohlfeil, who has owned the lodge for more than 20 years, said he "would argue that there are more supporters of our project, yet they don't speak up publicly."

"Many local Swan Valley and Seeley residents have said they support the (master development plan), but won't speak up for fear of retribution for their businesses, children, and homes," he wrote. "As a Missoula resident and business owner, many people in Missoula have reached out to me personally, offering support and constructive feedback."

Wohlfeil said that "100%" of lodge guests support the proposal. He said that social media posts about the proposal have "distorted facts and spread misinformation," such as a video that made a comparison to the MGM Grand hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

Wohlfeil also pointed out that having a privately owned and operated business on a national forest, through a Special Use Permit, is a common arrangement across the nation. Nearly all of the West's ski areas are private businesses that operate at least in part on public lands through a Special Use Permit, he pointed out. Locally, Lochsa Lodge near Lolo Pass, Tamaracks Resort on Seeley Lake and The Lodges on Seeley Lake operate under Special Use Permits. As the owner of the Holland Lake Lodge business and structures, Wohlfeil said, he is "entitled to sell my business or sell shares within my company."

And, he argued, the lodge has to be sold to someone who can expand and improve it, if it's going to survive. The buildings are deteriorating, he wrote, and the business needs to expand to increase revenue and fund improvements.

"The Lodge is not viable as it is now," he wrote. "It needs utility improvements, updated facilities, and increased streams of income."