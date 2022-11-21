Holland Lake Lodge permit questioned

As the Flathead National Forest determines whether to move forward with a proposal to expand Holland Lake Lodge, the creation of the joint venture that proposed the expansion may have violated the lodge's permit to operate on public land.

In a five-page memo released Nov. 15, attorneys George Corn and Daniel Browder allege that Utah-based ski corporation POWDR and Holland Lake Lodge owner Christian Wohlfeil violated the business' special-use permit when two POWDR executives joined Wohlfeil as owners of the lodge, making the business a joint venture with Wohlfeil as majority owner. The permit, a common arrangement allowing a private business to operate on public land, specifically states that a change in the ownership or control of the business holding the permit is cause for the U.S. Forest Service to terminate the permit.

That has not occurred, which Corn and Browder wrote is a failure on the part of Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele.

The joint venture between POWDR and Wohlfeil has proposed 32 new buildings — including a 28-room lodge, a restaurant and 26 cabins — and the removal of 10 structures around the historic lakeside lodge in the Swan Valley. The expansion, if approved as proposed, would increase the permit's acreage from 10.53 acres to about 15 acres.

Opposition to the proposal has been intense, and Steele and POWDR have admitted missteps in rolling out the proposal to the public. Wohlfeil maintains the project has more support than is reflected in public comments sent to the Forest Service.

In the memo, Corn and Browder wrote that Wohlfeil, POWDR President Justin Sibley and POWDR CEO Tim Brennwald violated the Holland Lake Lodge Inc. special-use permit when Sibley and Brennwald became partial owners of the company earlier this year. They also became its only corporate officers. The memo notes that Holland Lake Lodge Inc. changed its business address (registered with the Montana Secretary of State) from its location at Holland Lake to POWDR's corporate offices in Park City, Utah, in April 2021.

In June 2021, Sibley also created a new company, Holland Lake Lodge Restaurant LLC, which lists the same address as POWDR's headquarters. Sibley is the sole owner of the restaurant LLC and Wohlfeil is listed as a manager at the company. The lodge corporation sold its liquor license to the restaurant LLC for $1,000, and the restaurant agreed to let the lodge use it — meaning that a POWDR executive now has sole control over the liquor license needed by the joint-venture lodge business.

Further, the memo notes, a master development plan for the lodge, submitted to the Flathead Forest in April 2022, was submitted jointly by POWDR and Holland Lake Lodge Inc. The plan states that the lodge business "is a joint venture" between Wohlfeil and "the future owner POWDR Corp." The plan lists POWDR employee Brian Stewart as the point of contact.

Taken together, Corn and Browder alleged, the changes to the business' ownership and management constitute a violation of Holland Lake Lodge Inc.'s special-use permit, which grants the private business permission to operate in the public Flathead National Forest. The permit, they wrote, states that "any change in control of the business entity as defined in Clause J.1 shall result in termination of this permit." Clause J.1 states that "control is any arrangement under which a third party has the ability to exercise management authority of the actions and operations of the business."

The permit was issued to the company when Wohlfeil was the sole owner, they wrote, arguing that POWDR constitutes a third party. Steele, the forest supervisor, should terminate the permit and require the joint venture to submit a new application for a permit, which Steele is not obligated to grant, the memo argued.

"It is inexplicable why Forest Supervisor Steele gave POWDR a free pass on the termination clause," Corn and Browder wrote. "The public deserves better."

The two attorneys clarified: "We are not suggesting that POWDR has done anything illegal ... POWDR's corporate shenanigans may be legal, but they are precisely the sort of actions that the permit was drafted to address."

Tami MacKenzie, public information officer for the Flathead National Forest, said in an interview Monday that "we were aware of the changes in partial ownership of Holland Lake Lodge Inc. And that, to the best of our knowledge, is with Christian (Wohlfeil) as the majority shareholder."

She said that the question of whether the joint venture violated the permit, and should result in its termination, "is a highly complex, nuanced situation. We do have our special-use permit specialists (and legal team) looking through information to see if anything's changed that we may have interpreted incorrectly. So that process is ongoing as we speak."

Even before the legal memo last week, she said, "there were already enough public questions coming in about the validity of who has control of the business, we already started diving into it further," but the memo highlighted some specific questions.

Asked about ownership and control of the business on Monday, specifically in relation to the terms of the permit, Wohlfeil wrote in an email: "There has been no change since we (POWDR) originally partnered with Christian and Holland Lake Lodge, Inc."

The next line of the email: "You can attribute this quote to Stacey Hutchinson, who represents the Lodge."

Hutchinson is POWDR's vice president of communications.