An agreement letting locals get discounted passes to swim at Holland Lake’s developed lakeside appears on its way out after this summer.
“I don’t think we’re totally done yet,” Swan Lake Community Council chairman Ken Donovan said of a meeting with Swan Lake District Ranger Chris Dowling in Condon on Tuesday. For the past three years, the Swan Lake Community Foundation has paid $500 a year for 300 visitor passes to the popular U.S. Forest Service picnic and swimming area at Holland Lake. The regular day pass costs $5, or $35 for a year.
But a new concession contractor decided not to honor the arrangement beyond this summer, and it will only provide 200 passes for the $500, Donovan said. Next year it intends to drop the arrangement altogether.
“Holland Lake was an outlier,” Dowling said of the public fee rules for most lakes and developed sites in his district. “The new contractor accepted the verbal agreement for this year, but wants to phase it out.”
However, the wide variety of policies and levels of service at Forest Service recreation sites in Seeley-Swan Valley had many residents frustrated. For example, Lindbergh Lake, just west of Holland, also has a campground and boat ramp but doesn’t charge a fee. Swan Lake’s Forest Service recreation site does.
“This was a behind-the-door decision and very condescending,” said Condon resident Marcia Tapp. “Kids can’t afford to pay $5 every day when they want to go swimming. It’s an extra tax for the land we already paid for.”
Dowling said the fee covers the expense of picking up trash, maintenance and supporting a campground host who monitors safe use of the site. The private contractor is allowed to make discounts if desired, but is not obligated to uphold past agreements with other contractors, he said.
“I think this underestimates how serious that lake is to the people of Condon,” Donovan said. “We usually gave out 80% of the passes every summer. And the lake is going to start getting busy pretty soon.”