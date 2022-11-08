Holloway ahead of Reneau in Justice of the Peace race Dept. 2

In Missoula Justice Court Dept. 2, incumbent Justice Landee Holloway was trending ahead of opponent Susan Reneau after initial results were released around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Holloway had 22,265 votes while Reneau was behind at 10,294.

Holloway has served as a Justice of the Peace in Missoula for six years, taking an approach on the bench with jail diversion tactics and to reduce repeat offenses.

This is Reneau’s first stab at a judicial position. She doesn’t have experience in the criminal justice field, but emphasized her work advocating for veterans and victims in the legal system.

In campaigning, both Reneau and Holloway focused on how DUI cases that land in court are handled. In her time as a justice, Holloway implemented ROAD Court — an alternative criminal justice path for people accused of alcohol-related traffic offenses.

Reneau has expressed frustration with impaired drivers. One of her reasons for running is to come down harsher on repeat DUI offenders, she said. She was a victim of a DUI crash several years ago.