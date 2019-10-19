Congregation Har Shalom and Mountain Lakes Presbyterian Church are sponsoring "The Promise: A Hidden Child Story from the Holocaust," presented by Leon Malmed, a Jewish octogenarian and survivor of World War II at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at The Roxy Theater, 718 S. Higgins Ave. and 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Seeley Swan High School.
"On July 19, 1942, at 4:45 a.m., a beautiful Sunday, two French gendarmes knocked on the door of the third floor door of 17 Rue Saint Fiacre, Compiegne, France, and asked my parents to follow them to the police station," Malmed says.
It is on this day that his childhood collapsed. That day when the Nazis took everything from him, his parents. The French police delivered his parents to the Gestapo 10 days later; they left on a cattle railroad car for Auschwitz and they never returned.
From that moment on, his sister Rachel, 9 years old, and Leon, 4 years old, would be orphans. Out of rare generosity, their neighbors, the Ribouleau family, took care of them while awaiting the return of their parents, saving their lives... No one knew then, that they would end up creating such a close family forever.
Malmed was born in France on Oct. 4, 1937, immigrated to the U.S. in 1964, lived in New York for 18 years, then a resident of the San Francisco Bay area for 30 years. He and his wife Patricia now live full time in South Lake Tahoe. After 60 years of total silence about his childhood during the Holocaust and the aftermath, Leon decided to publish his memoir. He is the author of “We Survived…At Last I Speak.”