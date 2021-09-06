Home crowd for ‘Home Waters’ — Maclean recounts legacy of classic book

The following Monday the Missoulian recorded that the Spanish flu had infected the post and 25 men had been "quarantined for examination." The disease traveled quickly in wartime, with troops moving easily by train and concentrated in places like Fort Missoula. Montana lost a recorded 4,187 people, about 1 percent of its population, to the flu.

Maclean adds how churches curtailed services for weeks during the height of the pandemic to protect their congregations, but “saloonkeepers, though, kept their doors open until near the end of the pandemic.” In the years-long process of developing “Home Waters,” he had no inkling that history would repeat itself just as the book was coming off the press.

Mixing the lore of his own family with the environmental history of Lewis and Clark’s exploration of the Blackfoot and the geology of Glacial Lake Missoula prompted Maclean to call his new book a chronicle rather than a memoir. Its higher purpose, he said, was to encourage readers to protect the places like Montana trout rivers that they love, and prevent them from being loved to death.

“We’ve got real problems that need unending effort to fix, and we don’t have much of that now,” Maclean said. “If someone’s encouraged by reading ‘Home Waters’ to help preserve this, I would consider that an enormous success.”

