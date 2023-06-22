Citing health and safety issues, the City of Missoula cleared out a large encampment of unsheltered people living on a patch of publicly-owned grass near the Poverello Center on West Broadway Thursday morning.

Roughly a dozen people had been camping at the site, technically on Cedar Street, for months starting in early April when the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter closed for the season.

"So the cleanup on Cedar Street was really based on just health and safety and that had progressed to the point where there were some health and safety concerns," said Mayor Jordan Hess. "So that was really the basis for it. It's really about keeping public spaces safe and functional and not a health hazard."

The campers had multiple days of advance notice, and outreach workers were on hand to help people move their belongings. But, with the Poverello Center homeless shelter at capacity and no other shelter beds available in Missoula, many people simply moved their tents a few blocks away to the Downtown Lions Park or to areas along the river.

Kathy Glover, who's lived in Missoula since 1986, was one of the campers displaced in the sweep. She moved all her belongings to the Downtown Lions Park on California Street, a place where many people have been camping in tents. That park is also scheduled to be cleared on June 29 next week.

Glover, in fact, was living at the Authorized Camp Site before the city shut that down last year due to a lack of funding and health and safety concerns. She then moved to the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, but she says she was told she had to leave that site for not abiding by the rules, which she doesn't dispute. She then moved to the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter, but had to move all of her stuff out in April when it shut down. So she found herself camping by the Poverello Center, and now she's not sure where she'll go when the Lions Park, her newest home, is cleared next week. There's signs in Lions Park saying that the camp violates multiple city ordinances, including garbage and rubbish, nuisances, disturbances and Missoula City-County Health Code.

But Glover and her neighbors are just trying to live.

"Where are we supposed to go?" she said. "I don't think it does any good to just keep moving people from point A to point B to point C to point D. We need a place to go."

Glover said that people who are living unsheltered aren't just trashing places and fighting and doing drugs all the time like some people believe.

"Not every homeless person is like that," she said.

A spokesperson for the Missoula Police Department said officers were on hand to simply provide safety and security during the cleanup, and that everyone was cooperative and no arrests were made. Multiple city departments were on hand, including workers cleaning the streets. The Poverello Center's Homeless Outreach Team worked with people to find other options and connect them with resources prior to Thursday.

Earlier in June, Hess declared an official State of Emergency regarding houselessness and sheltering. That allows the city to levy an additional $500,000 over the next year through property taxes, which will be used along with other funding sources to re-open the Johnson Street Shelter in late summer or early fall. But with an estimated 644 people living without stable housing in Missoula, there will be many campers in public areas for the next couple months.

"As I've been saying to the community all along, it's going to be a challenging summer," Hess said. Clearing the camps, he said, is not a long-term solution.

"It is treating a specific symptom of a much broader problem," he said. "But it's really based on that entrenchment and that large-scale nature of that encampment."

He noted that there had been many calls to the Missoula Police Department regarding issues at the camp on Cedar Street.

"Generally, what we find here and around the country is that large encampments don't work," he said. "That's where you tend to get concentrated behavior problems and whatnot. I think it's important to note that that group was not in any affiliated with the Poverello Center. And largely, those individuals were not allowed in the Poverello Center because of behavior issues. And so that creates issues for everyone."

Hess said that the YWCA, a local nonprofit, owns a large vacant brick building on Cedar Street that is scheduled to get deconstructed. It's not going to be safe with large machinery on site, so the area is getting fenced off to allow work to begin.

"That was a big part of the reason for this is necessary," Hess said.

He noted that his main goal is to keep his "eye on the prize" of figuring out a way to build a second permanent, year-round shelter for unhoused individuals in Missoula.

"We have to work as a community to do that," he said. "And we have to continue to work on housing. We have short-term, medium-term and long-term steps we need to take and truly addressing this is going to require shelter space, it's going to require investment from other levels of government and in mental health, in substance abuse treatment and in housing."

He acknowledged that his office and the City Council gets emails and calls every day from people about the issue of urban camping.

"There's community concern around the amount of unsheltered people in the community," he said. "And that ranges from 'I don't like that this is happening' to 'I wish we could have a more compassionate investment,' so there's kind of, I would say, uniform acknowledgement that we have some challenges to deal with or address."

Some people say that the city's doing too much and some people say the city's not doing enough, he said: "Which is maybe a good barometer that we're on a good path."