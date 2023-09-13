Workers for the city of Missoula on Wednesday cleaned public health hazards from a location on a public street and sidewalks where people living unhoused have gathered in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, a staff member for the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana said the organization is monitoring the city's interactions with unhoused members of the community to make sure all legal rights are being upheld.

Eran Pehan, the city's director of the Office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation, explained that there were public health hazards at an encampment on Pine Street in the public right-of-way.

"On Monday, we posted notice of a clean-up for the Pine Street right-of-way due to copious amounts of urine, feces, and trash in the public right of way (on the sidewalks and streets)," Pehan said in an email. "Our intention was to alert people camping in RVs and tents that we needed them to contain their belongings within their RV, or for tent campers, to temporarily remove their tent from the sidewalk so that we could remove these health hazards. Our intention was not to permanently displace anyone from camping in this right-of-way."

However, people living there alerted the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana that they believed the city was going to "clear" the camp, meaning to no longer allow them to live there. Because the city isn't opening the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter until Thursday, and because there are no other available shelter beds in Missoula, this would have violated a U.S. 9th Circuit Court decision (Martin v. Boise) that held that cities cannot enforce anti-camping ordinances if they do not have enough homeless shelter beds available for their homeless population.

Pehan said that the city's signs that were posted Monday may have led some people to believe that the residents of the encampment were going to be asked to leave. In fact, Pehan said, the goal was just to inform them that there was going to be a cleanup.

"It was brought to our attention that our posted notices did not make this intention clear," Pehan explained. "To avoid confusion, we removed the notices and communicated our goals directly to those camping in the right-of-way. On Tuesday we proceeded with the cleanup effort."

The work was wrapped up around noon on Wednesday.

"During the cleanup we removed all health hazards from the public right of way, assisted adjacent business owners with trash clean-up, connected unhoused individuals with services and housing resources and removed two truckloads of debris," Pehan said. "As we wrapped up this morning, members of the unhoused community pitched in to help on their own accord. All in all, it was a very successful effort that prevented any permanent displacement of unhoused individuals."

Paul Kim, a policy associate with the ACLU of Montana, said that there was "generally a lot of confusion" among people camped at that intersection because of the city's signs.

So, he and other staff members of the ACLU went down there earlier this week to get a sense of what they were being told.

"We're trying to keep an eye on what's happening," Kim said. "We want to make sure our homeless neighbors in the streets are not having their civil liberties flagrantly violated when sweeps happen late at night or early in the morning. I think the city has been culpable of that in the past, but it's not been well-documented. There's a push from advocates across the city to make sure people camping outside are well-endowed with legal observers or people trained to know what their rights are and document everything."