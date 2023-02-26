The temperature display on Mountain Line buses malfunctioned Friday morning amid frigid temperatures, even as some sought seats on the bus to get out of the cold.

Ian Craighead, who takes the bus to get to the University of Montana every day, said there seemed to be more passengers riding alongside him lately.

“It’s not a dramatic difference,” he clarified.

Craighead said although winter weather can sometimes cause bus schedules to become “wonkier,” he’s nonetheless appreciative of the free and reliable service throughout Missoula. Since he experienced a car accident, Craighead said, he has utilized Mountain Line and his bike to get around.

“I’ve really had to lean into public transit,” he said. “I’m grateful for the bus. I’m grateful that it’s free.”

Even though Mountain Line Director of Operations Jennifer Sweten said ridership declined 25% during the recent cold weather, those who serve Missoula’s unhoused population pointed to the free bus system as an option for some without housing to stay warm during the day.

Despite the reported drop in Mountain Line ridership, likely attributable to people avoiding all but essential trips, many bus riders said they had noticed an uptick in passengers on buses lately.

Fernando Bautista rides the bus every day, he said, and he felt ridership in recent days was on the rise. He said it had no impact on services, however.

Jenna Parker, who commutes using Mountain Line’s system, said ridership seemed to be increasing, but she pointed out, “it just really depends on the day.”

Jim Hicks, executive director of Hope Rescue Mission, confirmed houseless Missoulians are turning to the bus system, along with the Missoula Public Library and the mission’s offices to get out of the extreme cold.

At the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, which is operated by Hope Rescue Mission, Hicks said, “we’re full.”

He added the organization has recently received numerous drop-ins looking for warm places to shelter. He pointed out multiple encampments still exist around the area, because some in the unhoused community are adamant about avoiding congregate settings for various reasons. He suggested giving out hand and toe warmers to people living outside in Missoula.

“I think all of us have been very diligent and intentional on working on this problem,” Hicks noted. “We’re not meeting all the needs.”